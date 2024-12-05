New Lincolnshire vineyard takes root with ‘Sponsor a Vine’ scheme

Wine lovers can support the growth of a vineyard and preview its wines.

In the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape, close to grazing Lincoln Reds and surrounded by jaw-dropping hills and valleys, Lincolnshire’s newest organic vineyard is slowly growing at South Ormsby Estate - and wine lovers can now be a part of its journey.

The estate, which is home to the Massingberd-Mundy range of home-grown products, has planted an 8.9 acre, fully certified organic vineyard with seven grape varieties and, to support its growth, wine lovers are being given the chance to sponsor its vines.

Sponsors will have their names displayed on a plaque beside their vine and will also be able to tour the vineyard, enjoy tasting sessions and get the chance to sample the wine varieties grown on the estate.

The grape vines growing at South Ormsby Estate

Through gold, silver and bronze sponsorship packages, sponsors will also receive bottles of wine that have been selected from other vineyards which will share similarities to the wines that will be produced at the estate, both in terms of their variety and their quality. This enables sponsors to preview the wines that will be produced at the South Ormsby Estate Vineyard once the grapes mature. They will also be invited to special events and enjoy other benefits throughout the year.

Planted in 2022, the South Ormsby Estate Vineyard is the 12th vineyard in Lincolnshire, making the most of the Lincolnshire Wolds’ south-facing slopes and its infertile chalk and limestone bedrock, which is similar to that of Champagne and South East England. The bedrock offers good water drainage and heat retention, which will contribute to the distinctive character and quality of the wine produced at the estate.

Once the wines are ready for harvesting, they will be available as Massingberd-Mundy Wine, honouring the name of the family that owned South Ormsby Estate for almost 400 years.

Daria Pipczynska, Commercial Manager at South Ormsby Estate, said:

Once the grapes mature, the wines will be available for sale under the name Massingberd-Mundy Wine

“South Ormsby Estate has a rich and colourful history and an even more amazing landscape, with incredible biodiversity and jaw-dropping beauty. Over the last nine years, we’ve been working to create a dynamic and thriving local rural economy that’s rooted in tradition and heritage.

“We’ve had great success in nurturing the ancient breed of Lincoln Red cattle that live here and our Massingberd-Mundy Distillery has won a wide range of international awards and accolades. We’ve also expanded into poultry, flour, soap and leather goods, all made with produce grown here on the estate. Right from the start though, we’ve dreamed of having a vineyard to make our own wines and we’re now tantalisingly close to fulfilling that vision.

“Right now, our vines are young and very small, but next summer they’ll be strong and leafy with juicy grapes bursting with flavour. We’re growing pinot noir, chardonnay, reichensteiner, solaris, seyval, muscaris and cabernet cortis grape varieties as part of our initial wine selection, but the grapes won’t mature until September or October 2025.

“To help us grow our vineyard, we’re asking people to sponsor our vines and become a part of our journey. Sponsors will get a gold, silver or bronze plaque next to the vines and a host of other exciting benefits, including a preview of the wine varieties we’re growing here.

The grapes grown on the estate will mature in September to October 2025

“I’m really excited to be giving wine lovers a chance to put their name to our vines and help us grow this region as a wine-making haven, and I simply cannot wait to taste the first wines we produce.”

The estate hopes that sponsorship packages will make a perfect present for wine lovers this Christmas, whether they’re given as corporate presents or gifts for loved ones, and wine hampers are also available from the South Ormsby Estate website.

Bronze sponsors will have their name displayed on a vine in the vineyard and will receive a bottle of Massingberd-Mundy branded wine, sourced from renowned vineyards and of the exact same grape varieties as those growing at the estate. They will also get a photograph of their plaque and a sponsorship certificate, and they will be invited to a leaseholder day/tasting session with the opportunity to walk through the vineyard and sample the new wines. Bronze sponsors will also be invited to discounted tasting sessions and they will be among the first to hear about new releases when they are available. Bronze sponsorships are available for £65 per year.

Silver sponsors will have all the benefits of the bronze package but with a silver plaque on their vine and six bottles of Massingberd-Mundy wine. They will also be able to attend two vineyard tours and wine tastings with a plus one, and they can collect a two-wine gift set with each annual renewal. They will also be invited to special events such as harvest celebrations. Silver sponsorships are available for £250 per year.

The vineyard is growing pinot noir, chardonnay, reichensteiner, solaris, seyval, muscaris and cabernet cortis grape varieties as part of its initial wine selection

Gold sponsors will have all of these benefits but their vine will have a gold plaque and they will get a VIP sponsorship certificate. Gold sponsors will get 10 bottles of Massingberd-Mundy wine and they can bring two extra attendees to two exclusive vineyard tours and wine tasting sessions. They will also receive more wine with each annual renewal. Gold sponsorships are available for £350 per year.

To find out more about South Ormsby Estate Vineyard, wine hampers and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.southormsbyestate.co.uk/sponsoravine