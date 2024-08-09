New Lincolnshire woodlands covering 530 hectares to be created by Forestry England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forestry England has bought three areas of land in Lincolnshire to create new woodlands. The sites are a few miles to the north and north-east of Lincoln at North Carlton, Dunholme and Newball Grange, next to the village of Langworth, and will together cover 530 hectares of land.

Across the county, woodland currently covers just 4% of land, making it the least wooded area part of the East Midlands and the new woodlands will help increase tree cover.

Forestry England will do extensive surveys of each site to inform initial designs. They will carefully choose tree species to thrive at each site and be resilient to future climate conditions as they grow and mature. The new woodlands will be planted with a mix of broadleaf and conifer tree species providing a rich habitat for wildlife, a beautiful space for people to enjoy and a sustainable source of timber. They will be among many new woodlands Forestry England is creating across England and will be looked after as part of the nation’s forests.

Paddy Harrop, Forest Management Director, said;

“I’m excited that we have bought this land in Lincolnshire and can create beautiful, resilient woodlands that will fit well with the other forests we manage across this part of England. Increasing Lincolnshire’s woodland is important for wildlife, people and for a green economy. Each new woodland will produce sustainable timber, helping to reduce our reliance on imports and they will store carbon, mitigating the impacts of climate change. And once planted, the three woodlands will improve biodiversity across the landscape and be inspiring places for people to access and enjoy. We will be working with our foresters and landscape architects to plan these woodlands in consultation with nearby communities.”

Forestry England will take time to consult with local people on the design of each of the woodlands, inviting people to give their views and ideas.

Last May Forestry England announced the first ‘Coronation Wood’ to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III at Clipsham, which straddles the Lincolnshire and Rutland border. Final designs for Clipsham Wood, which will cover 220 hectares, will take account of responses to a public consultation and planting is due to begin this winter.

Forestry England is also in negotiations to buy other woodland creation sites in Lincolnshire and will share more information over the coming weeks.