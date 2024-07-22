New Louth online hamper store wins Lincolnshire awards double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local family business start-up Mini Pamper Hampers scoops up two trophies in 2024 Lincolnshire Business Awards.

Mini Pamper Hampers, a family business led by mum-of-three Catherine Howard of Louth with her daughters Leah (14) and Amelia (11), have been declared winners in the category of Family Business of the Year in the 2024 Lincolnshire Business Awards.

Further to this, Catherine herself has been awarded the prestigious title of Startup Businesswoman of the Year for this, her first entrepreneurial endeavour, creating delightful pamper box sets that are ideal for a small gift or as a little treat for yourself, which she sells on her website www.minipamperhampers.co.uk.

The online store was launched in March 2024, but the idea to sell the gift sets came about towards the end of the previous year when Catherine had difficulty finding suitable pamper hampers for a teenage sleepover party.

Catherine Howard (left) daughters Amelia (11) and Leah (14), of Mini Pamper Hampers with 2 awards.

After some research and trying out different products suitable for the recipients, she put together her own selections and they were an instant hit with Leah and her friends.

Leah said: “Each of our boxes contained face masks, nail polish, chocolates, fluffy socks and lots more. They were really good so I told my mum she should make more and sell them.”

Just 4 months after Catherine’s online store was launched, the stay-at-home mum received the exciting news that her new pamper hamper business startup had been shortlisted by Lincolnshire Business Awards.

She said: “When I first saw the email saying we have been shortlisted I was in shock. I’ve never won anything like this before and it is really surprising news, especially because we’ve only been doing this for a short time.

Lincolnshire Regional Awards Family Business of the Year 2024 Winner

"To win not just one but two awards is amazing and we are really pleased. It’s great that local small businesses like us can be recognised for our hard work and we are all so happy to receive our awards.”

Mini Pamper Hampers is a family-run business dedicated to supplying our customers with good quality and affordable health and beauty boxed bundles, ideal to use for teenage pamper parties, with a growing variety of gift sets ensuring there is something suitable for anyone and everyone.

A Mini Pamper Hamper contains hand-pick and personally tested items to ensure customers are getting good value and good quality products.

In addition to the online store they can be found on social media @minipamperhampers.