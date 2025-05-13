New Memory Café launches in Coningsby to support East Lindsey families affected by Dementia

Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby is proud to announce the launch of a new Memory Café, set to open its doors to the East Lindsey community on Friday, 23rd May 2025.

The purpose-designed space will provide vital support for local people living with dementia and memory loss, as well as their families and carers. Open to all local residents, the Memory Café represents a significant addition to dementia support services in the area.

Located within Toray Pines Care Home on School Lane, the Memory Café will host its grand opening from 10am to 11:45am with free refreshments, entertainment and the opportunity to meet the care team. Book your spot here: www.tanglewoodcarehomes.co.uk.

The initiative comes in response to growing demand for accessible dementia support services across East Lindsey. Following the launch, the Memory Café will host regular workshops with expert organisations, beginning with St. Barnabas Hospice delivering a 'Welfare and Benefits' session on 30th May.

Toray Pines Care Home

The 51-bed care home, part of the Tanglewood Care Homes group, offers both residential and specialist dementia care. Family members have praised the facility's approach, with one resident's daughter describing it as "a warm, welcoming home with first-class, caring and compassionate staff."

East Lindsey residents are invited to attend the free opening event on 23rd May, with no booking required. Regular Memory Café sessions will then be held weekly, offering a relaxed environment for conversation, support and information.

For more information about the Memory Café or upcoming workshops, please contact Toray Pines at 01522 447063 or email [email protected].