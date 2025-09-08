New nursery opens in Sleaford

Families in Sleaford can now benefit from a brand-new nursery which has opened at the William Alvey (www.williamalvey.net) school on Eastgate. It includes a new nursery classroom and large outdoor playground which is specifically designed for children over three-years-old. It is set to provide every child with the opportunity to thrive.

The state-of-the-art Early Years facility opened its doors for the first time this week, welcoming lots of local families already. Set in the grounds of the William Alvey school, this exciting development reflects the school’s commitment to ensue every child in the community benefits from the best start possible. Backed by the expertise and experience of the William Alvey staff the children will also have access to the resources of the school.

Early Years Leader, Miss Rachel Smith said: “Opening a new nursery at the Alvey has been an exciting journey. I have always worked in Early Years education and I know from experience that this nursery will help all of our younger children flourish.

"It really is going to be the best start for them and we’re lucky to have this purpose-built space to create a calm environment which will support the holistic child.”

The incredible Early Years team at the William Alvey

The nursery provides flexible places, including the government-funded 30 hours free childcare scheme.

The Headteacher of the William Alvey, Shaun Farrington commented: “It has been a great honour, and a privilege, to be part of the journey to open a nursery for three and four-year-olds at the Alvey. It has been a joy seeing things come together.

"I am thankful to all those involved in making sure the offer we will make to the children joining our nursery will meet the highest possible standard. The work we have completed on our entire Early Years learning environment is something to behold. I am keen to share this with as many people as possible.”

If parents and carers have any children who need nursery provision, please contact the William Alvey school to book a tour. Call their office: 01529 302772 or email: [email protected]