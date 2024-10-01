New Operations Manager sets Stagecoach East on the road to the future
Hema Russell has now taken on the role of Operations Manager of Stagecoach East, running services into Spading and Stamford from the Peterborough depot, intending to improve operational efficiency and support the company's continued success in the region.
Hema has 15 years of experience in operations management and have successfully led depot mobilisations and route relocations both in the UK and abroad. She was formally a global ambassador for Go-Ahead London.
She added: “Taking on this role in Peterborough offers a wonderful opportunity to work locally and contribute to the community that I call home. It is a chance to bring my expertise into a familiar environment and make a positive difference to our local transport services.
“I feel honoured and proud to be part of a company that truly values its employees and remains adaptable to these ever-changing times.”
She is also passionate about seeing greater gender diversity in the industry, with more women represented. She said: “As a mother who raised my children while working in this sector, I would wholeheartedly recommend the profession to other women.”
Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, added: “Hema is an impressive leader who has the skills and experience to take the local bus network in a very positive direction. We are all delighted to have her join the team and look forward to working together into the future.”
