New partnership brings specialist baby loss support to bereaved parents in Lincolnshire

Bereaved parents will benefit from specialist counselling thanks to a hospital charity-funded partnership between United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) and Petals, the UK’s leading baby loss counselling charity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vital specialist support that is so often needed by parents following pregnancy and baby loss is not routinely available through the NHS. The emotional impact of this type of loss can be devastating, leaving many parents struggling with day-to-day life, unable to return to work, and feeling isolated in their grief.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “It is a privilege to stand alongside our Specialist Bereavement Midwifery Team and provide £100,000 to secure this vital baby loss counselling service for the next two years. This partnership will ensure compassionate, specialist care is offered to those who need it most, when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petals provide specialist counselling to help parents navigate the trauma of baby loss. In the past year alone, the charity has delivered more than 6,759 counselling sessions across the country.

Rachel Bond, Specialist Bereavement Midwife at ULTH

Karen Burgess, Petals CEO, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with ULTH to offer this vital support. Lincolnshire is one of the largest counties in England, and this new contract is a major step forward in reaching more families who need help after baby loss.”

From July 2025, when a family cared for by ULTH experiences a pregnancy loss or the loss of a baby, they will be given the option of counselling. The Maternity Bereavement team will then ensure the most appropriate psychological support is offered. Alternatively, families can self-refer for counselling via the Petals website.

Rachel Bond, Specialist Bereavement Midwife at ULTH said:“We are immensely proud to have secured funding from United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity to provide a much-needed service to support the bereaved families that we care for. Echoing the words of Petals, we believe all families should have access to specialist bereavement counselling following the loss of a baby. We recognise the devastation that the loss of a baby has on families, regardless of gestation and hope that the provision of this service will make a positive difference to our families in their time of need.”

You can find out more about the partnership on the Petals LIncolnshire Hospital's Charity website: ULTH NHS Trust - Petals Charity.