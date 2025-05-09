New plaques to wartime airfield unveiled ahead of villagers' VE Day celebration

The former Royal Flying Corps station at Leadenham existed from 1916 to 1919.

Jane Olney from Leadenham Village Hall committee explained that there used to be a plaque remembering the First World War airfield, installed by North Kesteven District Council on Pottergate Road, overlooking the village, but it fell into disrepair and was removed.

She said: “We thought, as a committee, we would still remember it.”

With funding from the village hall committee and the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, they not only restored the old plaque, but also installed a new granite memorial plaque to remember its existence and pinpointing the location of the airfield beside Pottergate Road and Long Lane.

"We thought we would unveil it officially on the same day as our VE Day event,” she said.

The deputy commandant of RAF College Cranwell, Group Captain ‘Harry’ Harrison officially unveiled the new plaques, joined by guests local MP Dr Caroline Johnson and Rev Sara Davies, Priest in Charge of the Loveden Central group of parishes who blessed them, with music from bagpiper Kirsteen Macdonald.

Jane said: “We do have a military history organisation that meets in the village hall every month and a couple of people have been getting background information for this.”

Tim Sisson from the history group explained that he had regularly passed the sign until noticing that it had got into a state of disrepair and rescued it on behalf of the parish council to discuss restoring it.

"We thought the location was not good and it wasn’t even next to the aerodrome site.”

After discussions with the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust they decided the best place for it and the new plaque would be on the village hall, including a plaque explaining a little of the history of the airfield.

Also in attendance at the event were Vice-chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Chris Goldson and chairman of Leadenham Parish Council Mel Nelstrop.

VE Day celebrations will kick off at 6pm outside the village hall with old fashioned games on the field, a bar and barbecue. The church bells will ring at 6.30pm as part of a national peal of bells and the village beacon will be lit at 9.30pm as part of a nationwide light of peace event.

1 . 20250508_165300 (1).jpg Bagpiper Kirsteen Macdonald performs for the unveiling ceremony. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . 20250508_164506 (1).jpg All dressed up for the VE Day event at Leadenham village hall. David Wallis, of Welby, in his 1943 Ford Jeep, with L-R Val Garner, Ian Prince, Sheila Prince and Helen Wallis. Photo: Andy Hubbert