New podcast ‘Strong Lincs’ brings fresh voice to Lincolnshire

Rich Dutton and Dan Sumpton are Strong Lincs.

Lincolnshire is about to get louder, prouder, and a whole lot more entertaining with the launch of Strong Lincs, a brand-new magazine-style podcast presented by best friends Rich Dutton and Dan Sumpton.

The pair, from Sleaford, hope that Strong Lincs will become the monthly must-listen to show for anyone who calls Lincolnshire home.

Mixing light-hearted chat with meaningful interviews, reviews, and the occasional offbeat adventure, the podcast aims to celebrate the county’s people, places, and culture in a way that’s both fun and thoughtful.

“Lincolnshire is full of brilliant stories and characters, with a rich folklore and fascinating traditions, along with some things that just make you scratch your head,” says co-host Rich Dutton.

“We want Strong Lincs to feel like sitting down with your friends over a coffee. One minute we might be laughing about seagulls stealing our chips in Skegness, the next we’re hearing from someone who’s really making a difference in their community.”

Co-host Dan Sumpton agrees: “Strong Lincs is about being curious, celebrating the county, and just getting stuck in. Rich is the responsible one. I’m the one who’ll probably get lost trying to find a guest’s house and end up recording an episode from a random field of sugar beet.”

The show will feature a mix of chat between Rich and Dan, interviews with local voices, from community leaders and artists to farmers and entrepreneurs, plus reviews of everything from local food spots to county events.

The show promises many adventures and explorations, with the hosts getting out and about to experience Lincolnshire life first-hand, as they did with their first episode at the Heckington Show which dropped earlier this month.

“We’ve always loved the magazine-style format because it gives us freedom, and it’s slightly random,” adds Rich.

“One week we could be talking to someone behind a grassroots sports team, the next we could be reviewing Lincolnshire sausages. It’s about variety, just like the county itself.”

Dan sums it up: “Basically, if it matters to Lincolnshire, or if it’s just a good laugh, it’ll find its way onto Strong Lincs.”

With Halloween on the way, October’s episode of Strong Lincs will feature an interview with local paranormal expert Tom Warrington, and Rich and Dan go on a ghost hunt that has a truly scary twist-ending.

As well as 'Strong Lincs' the dynamic duo will also be dropping bonus monthly episodes for their listeners called 'Extra Strong Lincs'. These episodes feature extended interviews and additional material.

Find Strong Lincs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or whatever you get your podcasts.

Visit www.stronglincs.co.uk