New RSPCA charity shop and welfare hub to open in Lincoln

Lincolnshire residents are being urged to support a new RSPCA charity shop and welfare hub and in turn help animals cared for by the Lincolnshire Mid, North East & Lincoln Branch.

The finishing touches are being put in place for the fabulous new store which is located at 261 High Street Lincoln, LN2 1HW.

The new charity shop will also include a welfare hub - which will be used to host community and fundraising events as well as future partnership initiatives.

The store and hub will officially open to the public on March 22 at 10.30am and local residents and interested parties are invited to pop along and the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis will cut the ribbon.

Luna

It will bring the total number of shops run by the branch to three.

Shops play a vital part in raising money to help mistreated animals - and the money raised supports the animals in their care - like Luna who has sadly been waiting for her new home for almost a year now.

She came into the branch’s care in July last year as sadly her previous owner had too many dogs to cope with, and as a result Luna was neglected and underweight.

Lunai s only three years old and a magnificent dog, she has been through a lot of hardship but there is a wonderful temperament under all the fear, she absolutely loves humans and just needs some TLC.

Emily Knapp, Shop and Hub Manager for the branch, said: “The team has been working round the clock to get our new shop ready and I cannot thank everyone enough for all their efforts and we are all so excited and we hope the local community will support us.

“All the money raised from our shop will be used to help animals in need in the Lincolnshire area covered by our branch.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for everyone involved in getting the shop ready for opening but it’s definitely been worth it. It will also be the first shop in our exciting new RSPCA brand.

“Visitors to our shop will be able to find some amazing items tucked away on the rails and shelves.

“All the money raised from this shop will go towards helping all the animals in our care which is currently 21 cats and seven dogs.”

Emily added: “We're happy to receive donations, particularly clothing and items of homeware and we have volunteering opportunities for anyone who would like to give some time or get some retail work experience.”

The shop will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9.30am until 5pm.

All branches of the RSPCA are separately-registered charities which raise their own funds to help local animals through fundraising events, public donations and charity shops.

They offer services ranging from caring for animals rescued by the RSPCA inspectors from neglect and cruelty, to providing veterinary financial assistance to struggling pet-owners.