New rumours about RAF Scampton asylum seeker housing debunked

RAF Scampton will not be used for asylum seeker housing despite new reports claiming it will.

Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer’s office has debunked fresh claims in the Daily Mail which have reported that RAF Scampton is back on the table for consideration from the government as it seeks to replace hotels with military bases for asylum seeker housing.

However, last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer ruled out the former Lincoln airbase from its search of military bases to the relief of campaigners.

The new articles, which have even been shared on social media by Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns, have reignited the issue. She said: “Despite the Prime Minister ruling out last month RAF Scampton being used to house migrants. It seems to be more Labour lies.

“Here it is reported that the Defence Minister is indeed considering using Scampton. We will continue to fight this.”

Speculation about RAF Scampton was fuelled further after Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh’s question in the House of Commons on Monday went unanswered.

The Conservative MP asked if the “solemn promise” not to use Scampton still stood, despite media reports.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy responded: “We are looking at military sites and there are a number of them that we’re looking at intently”, but said he didn’t have the list available.

The Save Our Scampton group said they were prepared to resume their campaign if fresh housing plans for the home of the Dambusters were confirmed.

However, the new claims are untrue according to Labour Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer’s office. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached Mr Falconer’s team about the future of RAF Scampton and were told claims it would be used for asylum seeker housing were incorrect.

Speaking previously, Mr Falconer told the LDRS that the rumours about RAF Scampton were down to miscommunication.

“The intention was never to include Scampton,” he said.

West Lindsey District Council is keen to buy the site as a major investment opportunity, with plans to make it a centre for aviation and tourism.