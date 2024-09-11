New scheme to attract people into social care work
The Lincolnshire Care Association is offering people in East Lindsey a fantastic opportunity to ‘step into’ social care.
Supported by a grant from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, distributed by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, LinCA is running a free 14-week programme to help people transition into working in the social care industry.
Launching this autumn, the scheme will offer free training, industry standard qualifications, and a guaranteed interview.
The course is perfect for anyone thinking about a career in the care sector, or just looking at returning to the world of work and is easily accessible. LinCA will provide free transport and food during the twice-weekly sessions.
‘Step into Care’ is an opportunity for the people of East Lindsey to hear from those who already work in social care, through insightful talks and first-hand ‘open day’ experience.
There is more to social care than meets the eye. Job opportunities that the scheme can help open include cooking, cleaning, office staff work, and much more.
Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of the Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “We are excited to be delivering Step into Care in East Lindsey this autumn and look forward to showcasing the amazing opportunities available within the care sector.
“Alongside gaining valuable experience in social care, the project will help ease your transition into work. It will offer you help with job applications, prepare you for interviews and build up your skills.”
The first session is on Thursday, September 26, 9.30am-3pm at The Pavillion, Wainfleet Road, Skegness, PE25 2EL.
To express your interest in the free programme, please fill in this short form.
