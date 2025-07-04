New Seaview Colonnade to open with packed summer holiday programme for Sutton on Sea

Sutton on Sea’s new Seaview Colonnade development will be getting off to a busy start over the summer holidays, with a packed schedule of different activities, workshops and classes for all ages and interests to enjoy.

The Colonnade, which will open in late July, will run its summer schedule from Tuesday 29 July until Friday 5 September, with sessions taking place five days a week between Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the peak holiday period for families and visitors.

The activities, which include a combination of walk-ins, new sessions from existing local groups and special workshops commissioned through South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Story Tellers programme, cover a variety of interests and disciplines, including yoga, dance, theatre, puppetry, DJing and crafts.

Children’s crafting sessions will include the opportunity to create a range of keepsakes, including jellyfish, suncatchers, bug hotels and kites, whilst Rhubarb Theatre will be bringing the family-fun with interactive workshops covering popular children’s books including Dear Zoo, A Squash and a Squeeze and the works of Roald Dahl.

The colonnade will be opening in late July

For the musically inclined or curious, Mothership will be running DJ workshops and local community music organisation SoundLincs will hold drop-in sessions. Brampot Theatre will host several groups including Flash Fiction, Shadow Puppetry and To the Moon and Back, and those looking to be the next Jim Henson can join Kazbah Theatre for puppet-making and introduction to puppetry.

Shenanigans will also be running Academiacs on Saturday 9 August, a family game show for all ages to enjoy, with popular local groups joining the Seaview Colonnade including SO..Yoga, who will be running a variety of classes including seated yoga, gentle yoga, yogalates and sessions specially designed for toddlers and young people. Dance Free will also be holding wellbeing journalling sessions on Saturday 16 August.

Many of the workshops are ticketed, but free to attend to help manage capacity and avoid over-subscription. Story Tellers ran sessions can be booked on their Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/cc/arts-and-culture-at-seaview-colonnade-4436873. SO..Yoga’s classes are available to view at www.soyogaclasses.co.uk/summerprogramme.

The sessions will be joined in the building by Seven Districts Coffee, a renowned Lincolnshire-based specialty coffee roaster and coffee shop brand, who will be bringing a pop-up café to the new first floor of the Colonnade from late July, alongside the refurbished paddling pool, play area and tennis courts that have been delivered as part of the wider development.

Councillor Martin Foster, East Lindsey District Council's champion for the Seaview Colonnade project, said: “Family fun is always at the heart of a visit to our beautiful coast, and we are fortunate to have been able to put on a fantastic variety of different activities and workshops that people can enjoy whilst they explore this development for the first time.

“We want the Seaview Colonnade to bring something new and exciting for residents and visitors to experience, whilst also complementing Sutton on Sea’s important heritage and traditions and supporting the wider village. I hope lots of people will join us for one, or maybe many, of these summer sessions and take the opportunity to try something new with a stunning view.”

The construction of the Seaview Colonnade was an East Lindsey District Council project supported by £4.2million from the Mablethorpe Towns Fund to create a new state-of-the-art pavilion space and beach huts to support activities, events and tourism in Sutton on Sea.

Story Tellers looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build the local arts, culture and heritage offer. You can find out more about Story Tellers at www.story-tellers.co.uk.