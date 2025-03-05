New shell-shaped recycling bin for plastic bottles installed at Sutton on Sea

A new recycling bin in the shape of a seashell has been installed in Sutton on Sea for people to dispose of their plastic bottles.

The design of the metal installation was chosen following a poll with East Lindsey residents through the Council's website and social media channels.

The shell is located at the 'pullover' near the Promenade and will make it even easier for residents and visitors to recycle their plastic bottles after enjoying the award-winning beach and local attractions.

East Lindsey District Council teamed up with Lincolnshire firm, Blackrow Engineering, to help bring this exciting structure to life. The facility has been funded by the East Coast Community Fund, the community engagement programme for Ørsted's Race Bank and Hornsea Project One offshore wind farms.

A new sign advertising the recycling bin

Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture, and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council said: "The new recycling bin and art piece is a great initiative to encourage visitors to do their bit to recycle and keep Sutton on Sea tidy for everyone who lives and visits there.

"I would like to thank residents who took the time to vote for their favourite design as well as Blackrow Engineering for designing and making this fantastic structure.

"Plastic waste on beaches is particularly harmful to marine life and birds as well as being unsightly for those who enjoy our Blue-flag beach. Every plastic bottle placed in this facility will be recycled so do make use of it and help us look after our environment."

Cllr Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: "Thank you to Blackrow Engineering for making this recycling facility for Sutton on Sea which is the first such structure for the whole East Lindsey coastline.

Cllr Martin Foster and Cllr Graham Marsh placing bottles into the new recycling facility

"This is a fantastic installation designed to encourage people to dispose of their plastic bottles in the correct way, helping us to keep the award-winning beach and promenade litter free.

"We always ask people who visit our beaches to only leave their footprints behind on the sand. Everyone should always take their rubbish home or dispose of it in litter bins. This helps keep our beaches looking their best for the thousands of visitors and residents who come here, as well as protecting our environment and beautiful coastline."

Gary Pexman, Director at Blackrow Engineering said: "The bin needed to be not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, fitting seamlessly into the seaside environment. Sean McCoid, Blackrow's senior draughtsperson, took charge of the design phase. He acquired a Fasciolaria Tulipa shell to serve as the model for the bin, meticulously setting out the sizes and dimensions.

"The intricate process of crafting the structure was undertaken by Blackrow's skilled tradesman Paul Moore, with the assistance of apprentice James Gill. The duo dedicated approximately 250 hours to complete the build. Their expertise and attention to detail were crucial in bringing the design to life, resulting in a stunning and functional piece of art.

"Once the structure was completed, it was handed over to the Blackrow paint shop team for lacquering. This final step was necessary to protect the sculpture from the harsh coastal weather conditions and ensure its longevity.

"The completion of the seaside-themed recyclable bin for Sutton on Sea stands as a testament to Blackrow Group's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and community involvement. This project not only provides a practical solution for waste disposal but also adds a touch of beauty to the coastal town.

"Through the collaborative efforts of the Council, the public, and Backrow's dedicated team, Sutton on Sea now boasts a unique and environmentally friendly addition to its landscape."

Additional interpretation panels have been installed behind the structure to provide further information about the importance of the marine environment as part of the Council's Motion for the Ocean Pledge.