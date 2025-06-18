New St John Ambulance Cadet Unit to launch in Gainsborough in September

St John Ambulance is pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new Cadet unit in Gainsborough, set to open this September. To mark the occasion, a special launch event will be held this Saturday, 21 June, from 1pm to 3pm at the 6th Sea Scouts Hall, Love Lane, Gainsborough, DN21 2SG.

The event is open to all and offers a chance to meet the local St John team, discover the exciting opportunities available for young people aged 11–17, and learn how to get involved as a Cadet or adult volunteer.

The Gainsborough Cadet Unit will provide young people with the chance to learn lifesaving first aid skills, build confidence, and contribute to their community. The unit is also seeking enthusiastic adult volunteers to support the programme as Youth Leaders and Helpers.

“We’re thrilled to be opening a new Cadet unit in Gainsborough and can’t wait to welcome young people and their families to our launch event,” said Steve Bedford, Project Development Officer for the East Midlands. “This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about what St John Ambulance offers and how you can be part of something truly rewarding. Whether you’re a young person looking to learn new skills or an adult keen to support youth development, we’d love to see you there.”

To register your interest or join the waiting list, visit sja.org.uk/cadets. For more information, contact Tracey Doughty at [email protected] or Sharon Towns at [email protected]