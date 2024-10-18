New state-of-the-art youth zone is now on Grimsby's horizon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Key stakeholders and major supporters of a new state-of-the-art youth centre in Grimsby – known as Horizon Youth Zone - visited the site of the pioneering project this week to see work progressing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to open in Autumn 2025, Horizon Youth Zone on Garth Lane, is being delivered by national charity OnSide, in partnership with North East Lincolnshire Council, which is contributing to the development as part of the Greater Grimsby Town Deal, and the Department of Culture Media and Sport, through the Youth Investment Fund. Other capital funders include Historic England, National Lottery Heritage Fund, St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation, Ørsted and Greencoats Wind UK.

Attending the event were representatives from Cornerstone and Founder Patrons including Allied Protek, DFDS Seaways, Ørsted, Lincolnshire Co-op, myenergi and Prax Foundation Roots. Welcoming the guests on site was Horizon’s Young People’s Development Group; a group of local young people who meet weekly with youth workers, developing their skills through tailored experiences, and who play an integral part in making key decisions about the Youth Zone and its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disused site, which was formerly home to the West Haven Maltings and Migar House buildings, is being transformed by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter. The company is restoring and repurposing the Grade II Listed 19th century maltings and grain stores as part of the project, as well as building a major new sports hall alongside a large outdoor multi-use games area (MUGA).

Key stakeholders visited the site of Horizon Youth Zone this week.

When it opens next year, Horizon will become part of a network of 15 existing OnSide Youth Zones operating across the country and will be filled with energy, inspiration, and highly skilled youth workers who truly believe in young people. North East Lincolnshire’s young people - aged between eight and 19, and up to 25 for those with additional needs - will be able to access over 20 activities each evening. These activities range from sports such as football, boxing and climbing, to creative arts, music, drama and employability training – all for just £5 annual membership and 50p per visit.

Lucy Ottewell-Key, CEO of Horizon Youth Zone, said: “We couldn’t deliver this hugely ambitious project without the generous support of the many organisations, local businesses and our Founder Patron donors. It was therefore an honour to welcome them onto the site so they can see how work is progressing and share our vision for how the development will look and function. We now have a very exciting 12 months ahead as we approach completion.”

Jamie Masraff, CEO of OnSide, said “Our aim at OnSide is to give all young people the chance to thrive and discover their passion and purpose. We already have 15 Youth Zones open across the country, and I can’t wait for Horizon to join the Network and give Grimsby’s young people the exciting opportunities all our Youth Zones offer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Stockwood, chair of the Horizon Youth Zone, said: “I’m so glad we can welcome our community of supporters onto the site and mark just how far we’ve come - and celebrate as we look to the future. Horizon Youth Zone will be transformational for Grimsby and North East Lincolnshire; not only will it make a huge difference to young people's lives, but it will also support the wider regeneration of the area. It's very exciting to see the building take shape.”

Horizon’s Young People’s Development Group with staff.

Joe Booth, business development director from Hobson & Porter, said: “This is a project that we’re very proud to be working on because it’s going to have a lasting impact on Grimsby and its people. Our team thoroughly enjoyed hosting so many of the project’s supporters and stakeholders on site and giving them an insight into the complexities and uniqueness of this flagship project. The delicate and intricate task of combining heritage and conservation works with the new-build elements is creating incredible state-of-the-art facilities which will genuinely change lives for the better and we are incredibly proud to play our part in that journey.”

Horizon Youth Zone is an independent charity with a private sector led board, and once opened, it will be part of the OnSide Network of Youth Zones nationwide, which support over 50,000 young people annually. After completion, it’s estimated that Horizon could benefit up to 4,000 young people from North East Lincolnshire each year.