New supported housing for rough sleepers in Lincoln takes Framework’s investment in city to £10m

New high quality accommodation in Lincoln for people with a history of rough sleeping has been opened by the region’s leading homelessness charity Framework.

The purpose-built Sincil House on Lincoln High Street includes 15 self-contained flats for residents who will be able to access tailored and comprehensive support to help them rebuild their lives.

Staff will be onsite 24/7 to provide support to vulnerable people with complex needs, helping them to regain stability, achieve independence, engage with the community and improve their quality of life.

Cllr Naomi Tweddle, Leader of the City of Lincoln Council, cut the ribbon at the official opening with Framework’s Chief Executive Andrew Redfern and Deputy Chief Executive Claire McGonigle welcoming the new provision which takes the charity’s total investment in accommodation for homeless people in Lincoln to just under £10m.

Cllr Naomi Tweddle said: “We are delighted with this latest investment in the City by Framework. The service will complement existing provision for homeless people and rough sleepers in Lincoln, to ease pressure on the system. It will provide tailored and comprehensive support to help its residents regain stability, improve their quality of life, regain independence and engage with the community.”

Framework CEO Andrew Redfern said: “The development of Sincil House is the latest evidence of Framework's long-term commitment to increase the quantity and improve the quality of accommodation for homeless people across Lincolnshire. Sincil House provides good quality, self-contained supported accommodation for homeless men and women from the Lincoln area.

"This new accommodation service will be Framework’s fifth major capital investment in Lincoln. It brings Framework’s investment in the city to more than £9.6m and means that Framework can accommodate more than 100 homeless people across Lincoln at any one time.

"We are most grateful to the City of Lincoln Council with whom we have worked productively for many years. This £2.65m project has been developed in partnership with the Council who helped us obtain the site and also to obtain funding from the national Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP). In addition to capital support this includes funding to run the service for the first two years. Framework itself contributed £950,000 to supplement the government’s £1.7m capital grant."

Sincil House features 15 self contained flats so every resident has their own front door

The Gelder Group was awarded the contract to carry out the purpose-built construction.

Gelder Group CEO Steve Gelder said: “It has been a pleasure to deliver our first development for Framework, an organisation that makes a real difference to those in need of support.

“The site was once home to the Golden Cross pub, a well-known spot for Lincoln City Football Club supporters, so it’s no surprise the project has attracted a great deal of local interest. This new development continues that tradition of serving the community, and we’re proud of the quality and care that has gone into bringing it to life.”

For more information on Framework and the services the charity provides, go to frameworkha.org