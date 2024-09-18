New uniforms for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance volunteers thanks to The Grace Trust donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s (LNAA) team of volunteers will soon be sporting new uniforms thanks to a wonderful donation of £10,000 gifted by The Grace Trust.

LNAA’s Volunteering Co-ordinator, Jeanette Holden said: “The difference this donation will make cannot be underestimated and on behalf of our volunteering family, we want to say a massive thank you As a charity, we rely on our volunteers’ efforts, ideas and we cannot do what we do without their support, and support from people like The Grace Trust in recognising the value of their work.”

The money will help fund a variety of uniforms for LNAA’s family of volunteers to wear when representing the charity including giving talks, events and attending cheque presentations. It will also fund the Annual Thank You event, when the charity recognises the valuable contributions made and gives thanks for the hours given freely by each volunteer, which last year exceeded 24,000 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNAA first became operational in April,1994. Thanks to the efforts of a group of passionate, motivated volunteers, funds were raised to pay for the first air ambulance to take to the skies.

LNAA Volunteers receiving donation from The Grace Trust

Thirty years on from LNAA’s first mission, volunteers still play a major role in LNAA. They work across many areas including retail, fundraising, events, admin, finance and as speakers in the community. They are ambassadors, representing Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to the wider public.

Chris Birch, Trust Liaison Manager of The Grace Trust recently met with some of the wonderful volunteers at LNAA’s headquarters and presented them with this fantastic donation. He said: “At The Grace Trust, we believe in supporting causes that make a real, tangible difference to peoples lives. Our recent donation to LNAA is one that aligns perfectly with our mission. The incredible work they do – providing life-saving services and critical care in the most urgent situations is truly inspiring.”

LNAA’s team doctors and paramedics attend the most serious of incidents and carry out life-saving advanced procedures on scene of some of the most seriously ill and injured patients. As a charity, it relies on the communities of Lincs & Notts to fund the £13million to keep its helicopter in the sky and fleet of critical care cars on the roads, 24 hours-a-day, every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grace Trust is funded by donations from businesses and individuals mostly who are members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and who share the Trust’s vison of providing for others. Through grants and donations, they support hundreds of charities every year.