Nexus Fostering teams up with Doughnotts for a sweet Foster Care Fortnight giveaway

Nexus Fostering has joined forces with the Midlands’ much-loved doughnut brand, Doughnotts, for a delicious initiative to mark Foster Care Fortnight 2025, the UK’s biggest campaign celebrating the life-changing work of foster carers and the need for more people to step forward to foster.

From 12th to 25th May, 10% of all sales of Doughnotts' popular Cookie Monster doughnut will be donated to charities that support children entering the care system. Whether you’re buying a treat for yourself, your team at work, or your family, you’ll be helping to raise funds and awareness for a very important cause.

This collaboration is part of Foster Care Fortnight, the UK’s biggest campaign to celebrate the incredible work of foster carers and highlight the urgent need for more people to consider fostering.

“This is a fun, meaningful way to get people talking about fostering,” says Megan from Nexus Fostering. “We’re proud to partner with a local and community-focused brand like Doughnotts to spread the word and give people an easy way to support fostering.”

10% of all Cookie Monster profits will be donated to Foster Care Fortnight charities to help vulnerable children and young people going into care.

Where to find Doughnotts

You can pick up the Cookie Monster doughnut at any of Doughnotts' stores across the Midlands:

Nottingham: 14 Cheapside, NG1 2DD

Lincoln: 8 Cornhill, LN5 7HE

Megan from Nexus Fostering at the Beeston Doughnotts branch

Beeston: 40 High Rd, NG9 2JP

West Bridgford: 16 Gordon Rd, NG2 5LP

East Midlands Designer Outlet: Mansfield Rd, South Normanton, DE55 2JW

West Midlands Designer Outlet: Eastern Way, Cannock, WS11 7JZ

For more details, visit their Stores & Stockists page.

And yes – there’s a giveaway!

To celebrate the campaign, they're running a giveaway with a fantastic prize bundle that includes; A box of 6 Doughnotts, a £200 voucher to a retailer of your choice and some exclusive Nexus Fostering merch.

Head to their Instagram page to enter- The winner will be announced on 27th May – just after Foster Care Fortnight comes to a close.

Why this matters

Every child deserves a safe, stable, and loving home — and every foster carer deserves dedicated support. That’s what Nexus Fostering is committed to providing.

“This campaign is about sparking conversations,” adds Megan. “Whether someone buys a doughnut, shares a post, or takes the first step to becoming a carer, they’re helping to change a life.”

Nexus Fostering is actively recruiting foster carers across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire. The local team in Chilwell hosts monthly drop-in sessions, offering a relaxed space to ask questions and explore fostering opportunities face-to-face.

Want to Learn More?

Visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk to enquire or find your nearest event. Join the campaign. Share a doughnut. Start a conversation. Together, let’s support the future of fostering.