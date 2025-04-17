NHS supporting people of all ages with eating disorders in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been estimated that around 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from an eating disorder, but many of them do so in secret. An eating disorder is a mental health condition where you use the control of food to cope with feelings and other situations.

Anyone of any age can get an eating disorder, but teenagers and young adults are the most affected. An eating disorder can be extremely debilitating, destroying relationships and causing family breakdowns, and tragically they can also be deadly. Fortunately, though, with treatment most people can recover from an eating disorder.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has an Adult Eating Disorder Service (AEDS) which provides a countywide service for men and women over the age of 16 who need help, support and treatment for an eating disorder. This support covers mild, moderate and severe eating disorders. The support available ranges from an initial assessment and counselling to specialist clinical support and even inpatient care where necessary. It is delivered in a variety of community bases across Lincolnshire.

The service also works with First Steps ED, a specialist eating disorder charity, to provide easy access to expert assessment, information, advice and support for students at the University of Lincoln who experience disordered eating or have concerns about their relationship with food.

Signs that someone might have developed an eating disorder include purposely limiting food intake, bingeing (consuming large quantity of food and feeling out of control with this), making themselves sick or misusing laxatives, over-exercising and increased checking of their body and weight.

These behaviours can be driven by an over-concern around weight, shape and appearance, by a desire for control, or as a means of coping with how they are feeling. People with an eating disorder can find their thoughts around eating and weight become overwhelming.

While people can be referred to the AEDS by their GP or another healthcare professional, anyone aged 16 or over who is registered with a GP practice in Lincolnshire can now complete a simple online form here on the LPFT website to make a self-referral to the service.

Charlotte Long, who manages the AEDS at LPFT, said, “Many of the people we meet have mixed feelings and are unsure whether they are ready to address their problems. We appreciate it can be scary and difficult to trust someone you don’t know. However, we encourage you to make contact, have a chat and then make a decision about whether you want to work with us.

“If you are unsure that you even need help, then that is fine too. Don’t be put off asking for advice. Our specialist and caring staff are more than happy to just have a quick chat about your concerns. It is important however, if you do want help, that you contact us as soon as possible. The sooner we can talk to you, the less likely things are going to deteriorate further and get more serious.”

More information about the AEDS in Lincolnshire is available here on the LPFT website. LPFT also has an eating disorder service for children and young people. More information on this service is available here.