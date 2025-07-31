NHS trust acknowledges vital support of unpaid carers

One in five people in the UK now care for a family member or friend. In fact, 12,000 people become carers in the UK every day and 600 of those have to give up their job to look after their loved one.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers save the economy over £184 billion a year by caring free of charge, but for many of them it is a constant struggle emotionally, physically and financially. Tragically, a carer’s risk of suicide is three times the national average, and 100 carers a year take their own life due to their caring role. There is help and support available, but many do not know where to find it.

Carers play a particularly vital role in the care provided across the county by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT). They contribute to the care of their loved ones in the community and support professionals to understand their loved one if they are admitted to hospital. To support its carers, the Trust established a Carers’ Council a few years ago bringing together staff and carers for mutual support, personal growth and input into how the Trust works with carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers currently on the Council have praised it for the support it provides and the actions it has taken. For example, the Council has co-created a wide range of information leaflets for carers, by carers. These are all available on its website and cover topics including Advanced Statements, the Mental Health Act, Section 17 Leave, dealing with difficult behaviour, looking after someone with dementia and much more.

Carers, and those who need care, can be of any age and include partners, parents and children.

The Carers Council has also developed the ‘About my relative’ resource which has been instrumental in helping clinicians provide more effective person-centred care and treatment to people admitted to hospital.

Donna Bradford, Quality Improvement and Assurance Lead at LPFT, currently chairs the Council. She explains, “The involvement of carers in the treatment and care of their loved ones is crucial, and the Carers Council is a key way in which we uphold this fact. But the life of a carer can be challenging, and so the mutual support provided by the Council is also crucial.

“I am deeply proud of what the Carers Council has achieved and continues to achieve. Members are deeply committed, many of whom have gone through very difficult experiences as carers and now want to support others in their position and share learning about best practice. It is a privilege and honour to be part of it.”

By LPFT Communications