Nine-year-old boy wants to “give back” to Skegness charity children’s centre by putting his best foot forward

Corey enjoying Christmas at the centre after being presented with a surprise Christmas gift

A nine-year-old boy from Derby is putting his best foot forward for a long-running children’s charity that has previously helped him.

Starting this month Corey Dobson, of Spondon, aims to walk 100 miles over four weeks in aid of The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre.

Corey has enjoyed three free holidays with the charity, which since 1891 has been providing stays at its specialist centre in Skegness for children who might not otherwise get a break.

It was the first time that Corey, who has high functioning autism, had been away from home. Mum Angie said it had been a great experience, giving Corey valuable confidence plus much-needed respite for her.

Corey Dobson sits happily with his mum, Angie Dobson, enjoying a sunny moment outdoors.

She said: “It’s just the two of us at home: myself and Corey, and we’d never had a break from each other before. I haven’t got anyone in my life who can look after him for any time – it’s literally just us.

“Sometimes it’s a struggle for both of us. I struggle to manage his autism sometimes. Corey has stayed twice with the centre now and the break did both of us a lot of good. For me, it was just so nice to be able to sit down and read a book, for example.

“I think the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre is amazing. They have been around for a long time. I know people who went there as a child and loved it. It’s just such a nice thing to have and to be a part of. I think what they do there is just brilliant.”

Since its inception children have been nominated through their school to attend the charity’s centre if it is felt they might not otherwise get a break, either because of financial reasons or others such as caring for relatives.

After hearing the centre would not be opening for holidays this year, while it works to fundraise and come back in 2026, Corey is keen to help support the charity in any way he can.

Angie said: “Corey was devasted when he heard the centre was not opening this year. He wants to put something back. He told me, ‘It would be nice to do something – what can I do?’

“It’s a great thing that the charity does. We are not the only ones it has helped. There are kids going for different reasons. It’s an amazing charity. I want to help Corey raise money because I feel the charity is giving people a chance.”

Corey said he had loved his time at the centre, particularly enjoying its well-equipped games room and interaction with staff.

Now he hopes to smash his 100-mile walking challenge by walking in his local park and round the field at lunch time, as well as undertake additional fundraising by organising charitable bake sales at his school. He has already raised £338!

“I’m going to do the walking every day and see if I can do even more!” he said.

Janine Stillwell, chief executive officer of The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, said: “We are always delighted to hear from anyone who had a great experience at our charity and it’s brilliant that at such a young age Corey is stepping up to help us out like this. Not everyone may realise that we help all sorts of children and their families through our charity and we often hear that parents benefit just as much as children do. I hope lots of people can get behind Corey and his efforts. We are really happy to hear how much he enjoyed his time and we’re very grateful to him and his mum for supporting us. Go Corey!”

To support Corey’s challenge, see www.justgiving.com/page/angela-dobson-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015