NK Community Champions 2025 launched
The next best thing is an NK Community Champion Award, backed by community-minded businesses within the district and co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council, supported by the Sleaford Standard, its media partner.
There’s a category to capture all manner of expressions of voluntary action undertaken tirelessly, quietly and selflessly for the benefit of people and communities within North Kesteven.
It could be by supporting neighbours, befriending, contributing to a sports or art club, picking litter, maintaining paths, supporting those in need, contributing freely in a myriad ways, changing lifestyles and business practice to reduce climate impacts or going over and above in any way that brings broad benefit or community enrichment.
Across 11 categories, this year the we are looking to champion: Community spirit; Young Achievers; Community Businesses; Contributions to: climate action, arts & culture, sport, a better environment, and health & wellbeing; Good neighbours; Longstanding contributions to a single group or organisation; and there’s a new category this year to complement council Chair Coun Chris Goldson’s charitable theme to celebrate Contribution to Animal Welfare.
There’s so much amazing activity being undertaken daily that we want to acknowledge, celebrate and champion – but we can only do it if you tell the council about it.
Nominations can be made at www.NKawards.org where there is more detail or using the form:https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/UKNORTHKESTEVEN/2025/07/17/file_attachments/3326611/250716-JW1%20Community%20Champions%20Nomination%20Form.pdf.
Deadline is 12pm on September 16. The nominations form was also printed as the back page of the current NewsNK distributed in July.