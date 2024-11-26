NK Community Champions shortlisted and ready for district's awards ceremony

NK Community Champions awards 2025.

A celebration of the enormous extent of volunteering that enriches life across North Kesteven will champion everyone who contributes to the community in the district.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While 31 exceptional individuals, groups and businesses singled-out across 11 categories will be the guests of honour, the ethos of the NK Community Champion Awards is to shine a bright starry light on everyone who

contributes to enhancing lives and areas throughout the district through their expressions of community spirited kindness and by sheer enthusiasm and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year almost 100 nominations were made across the breadth of categories that encapsulate the manner through which contributions are made across health & wellbeing, art & culture, sport, climate action, in pursuit of environmental enhancement, as a good neighbour, young achiever or community-minded business. And in response to one specific example of voluntary endeavour a new award has been instituted celebrating community resilience.

Good Neighbours - shortlisted nominees Andy and Joy Wood.

From these, the 31 finalists have been invited to a celebration at The Hub in Sleaford on Wednesday (November 27). These are the ones selected by a panel of judges as most representative of the hundreds more who improve outcomes for people and places right across North Kesteven through such an immense expression of thoughtful concern.

Over the 13 years of the awards more than 1,000 nominations have been made championing voluntary endeavour that makes a positive difference to communities locally and close to 400 people, groups and businesses celebrated as representative finalists and champions.

The awards are only possible through the generous support and sponsorship of the community-focused businesses and organisations which fund them, and the nominations made by appreciative district residents grateful for the difference their nominees make to their own and broader community life.

The voluntary actions being celebrated this year include:

Contribution to Arts & Culture nominee Jock Mclelland.

- Decades of commitment to community organisations;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Fresh approaches to support those in greatest physical and emotional need;

- Investment of personal time and talents in motivating and uniting communities;

- Pioneering or leading both individual and collective responses that improve the places we live, leading to cleaner, stronger and more resilient communities;

Community Business nominee - The Horseshoes at Silk Willoughby.

- Drawing neighbours together through caring, considerate and collaborative approaches;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sharing musicality, creativity and wider skills for cultural enrichment;

- Building on personal adversity to support and inspire others;

- Inspiring meaningful climate action; and

Contribution to a Better Environment - the White Cross lane Toad Patrol are shortlisted.

- Generally being helpful, considerate and giving of themselves.

The 31 finalists in the NK Community Champion Awards for 2024 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contribution to Arts & Culture – sponsored by the Hub, Sleaford

- Kei Bailey, Heckington – for motivating, engaging and entertaining hundreds of people through his passion for theatre craft;

- Vi Hill, Sleaford – for promoting a lively and active participatory music scene in Sleaford over many years;

- Jock McLelland – for contributing extensively to a lively and active music scene locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Dexter - nominated for Contribution to Health &Wellbeing.

Contribution to a Better Environment – sponsored by Equans, the council’s partner in improving the efficiency of council homes

- Carol Shelford, Ruskington – for showing deep consideration for, and actively working towards, cleaner, nicer places;

- Ada Trethewey, Sleaford – for promoting principles of sustainable gardening and promoting biodiversity gain;

- White Cross Lane Toad Patrol, Sleaford – for intervening to protect and safeguard many thousands of toads over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contribution to Climate Action – sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant and Schroders Greencoat

- Paul Rea & Nicola Jones, Bassingham – for leading on the creation of a Parish Woodland for Bassingham;

- Sleaford Repair Café, Sleaford – for repurposing and repairing hundreds of objects, extending their usefulness and reducing wasteful consumption of resources;

- Washingborough Academy school – for educating, engaging and inspiring future generations in responsible resource use and consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contribution to Health & Wellbeing – sponsored by Branston Ltd

- Broken XI Cricket Club, based in Holdingham – for actively promoting and safeguarding better mental health, wellbeing and outcomes for men;

- Jimmy Dexter, Sleaford – for actively promoting and safeguarding better physical and mental health outcomes;

- Alexandra Goldstraw, Digby – for actively creating a collaborative, encouraging and enriching space to facilitate physical and mental wellbeing for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contribution to Sport – sponsored by Better, operator of NKDC’s leisure service

- Chris Bowman, Sleaford – for the many ways in which he supports Sleaford United FC;

- Chris Bradshaw, Metheringham – for investing considerable time and energy in support of the Metheringham u16s football team;

- Carole Simpson, North Hykeham – for transforming grassroots football locally and making it more inclusive for girls, in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation – sponsored by Ruddocks, in its 140th year of trading

- Garry Goodge, Sleaford – for dedicating considerable time and energy for the benefit of Sleaford Little Theatre, in so many ways over 48 years;

- Janet Johnson, Silk Willoughby – for dedicating considerable time and energy for the benefit of St Denis’ Church in particular, in so many ways over 62 years;

- Ralph Wilford, Potterhanworth – for dedicating considerable time and energy for the benefit of Potterhanworth village, in so many ways over 60 years.

Community Business – sponsored by MKM Sleaford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Creations Hair & Nails, Skellingthorpe – for showing such sincere consideration for the wellbeing of her customers;

- The Horseshoes, Silk Willoughby – for ensuring the pub contributes so much to community wellbeing;

- The Wheatsheaf, Waddington – for supporting the community, not least by providing opportunity for other businesses and services.

Good Neighbour – sponsored by Ian Williams, the council’s housing repairs partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Simon Chambers, Wilsford – for the support, provision and protection offered to neighbours;

- Barbara Saunders, North Hykeham – for initiating a range of events and activities with neighbourliness in mind.

- Andy & Joy Wood – for thoughtful acts in cheering up the community.

Young Achiever – sponsored by Lafford Homes, building for the future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Malik Bodiba, North Scarle – for supporting and mentoring younger boys, in particular, in expressing themselves through dance;

- Amelia Clough, Greylees – for fundraising, promoting and progressing research to help other children sharing the same rare medical condition;

- Eden Crawford-Samkin, Thorpe on the Hill – for volunteering with the Youth Dance Hub to support other dancers.

Community Spirit – sponsored by Lindum Group

- Judy Dickin – for initiating and operating a range of initiatives to ensure people are welcomed and well supported locally;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Hannah McFaul – for developing a programme of events and activities, promoting community cohesion in Navenby;

- Maddie Parker, Nocton – for extensive, active and wide-ranging contributions to village life.

Additionally – a special award for Contribution to Community Resilience – in recognition of Simon Enstone’s work in delivering an ambitious fast fibre broadband connectivity for North & South Rauceby.

North Kesteven District Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “Alongside some enthusiastically community-minded businesses, some of which have partnered these awards for many years, we are always keen to celebrate the huge amount of voluntary community endeavour and many acts of thoughtful kindness that make local life so special within North Kesteven; and to champion those individuals and organisations at the heart of our District of Flourishing Communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the summer months people who have been impressed by and had their lives positively impacted by the volunteers and community-minded individuals who enhance our district – by running sports clubs, showing consideration for others, building community cohesion, enhancing the environment, pioneering climate action, being a good neighbour or making things better through their business – have been thanking them by putting them forward for our annual awards.

“All volunteers are champions of their community through what they do. In celebrating with our finalists, we are thanking them on behalf of the entire district, championing them as an inspiration for all and reflecting on the significant difference all volunteers make to life locally through their selfless community- minded generosity.”

To champion and thank others who improve life locally through their generous actions, volunteering and community spirit, nominations for 2025’s awards can be made now and at anytime at www.nkawards.org

The awards are only made possible through the generous sponsorship of the award sponsors – this year: Ruddocks, Ian Williams, Lindum Group, Branston Ltd, Better, Hub Sleaford, Equans, Sleaford REP / Schroder Greencoat, Lafford Homes and MKM Sleaford.