No night is silent for LIVES

LIVES launches emotional Christmas advert, 'No Night Is Silent', highlighting the impact of Community First Responders during the festive season.

LIVES, the Lincolnshire charity dedicated to providing volunteer emergency medical response, has launched a moving Christmas advert entitled #NoNightIsSilent.

The film tells the story of a Christmas day when a young girl suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, and a LIVES volunteer responds to her parents’ 999 call. They arrive just in time to deliver life-saving CPR and a shock from a defibrillator. This powerful scene emphasises how quickly a medical emergency can strike and the importance of voluntary immediate response.

With responders on duty throughout the festive period, the message behind No Night Is Silent is that LIVES volunteers stand ready to assist 24/7, 365 days a year.

A still from the No Night Is Silent advert.

In December of last year alone, LIVES responders answered calls to 260 patients across Lincolnshire—16 of whom were children—showing that emergencies can happen anytime, to anyone.

“We’re here for the people of Lincolnshire, day and night, year-round, and our new advert captures just how crucial that commitment is. We hope this film inspires people to remember that LIVES responders are ready to help when they’re needed most. In fact, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day last year, our volunteers attended 16 patients, 4 of which were having breathing difficulties," said Max Imbornone, Senior Communications and Engagement Officer.

The public is encouraged to watch and share the film, which underscores the dedication of community first responders and the vital role they play in saving lives.

To support LIVES, people can visit the LIVES’ No Night Is Silent website to donate anyway they can, whether this be on a monthly basis or one-off. Every contribution helps keep LIVES responders equipped and ready for action, allowing them to continue saving lives across the region.

Watch the advert, share its message, and remember even during the festive season, no night is silent for LIVES.

Please visit https://www.lives.org.uk/no-night-is-silent/