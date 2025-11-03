No Night Is Silent – LIVES launches 2025 Christmas film

LIVES has unveiled its 2025 Christmas film, No Night Is Silent – a powerful reminder that even on the quietest nights, volunteers are awake and ready to respond when someone needs them most.

Since January 1, 2025, LIVES responders have attended 1,449 emergencies, giving over 19,097 hours of their time to help people across Lincolnshire. Between 24–26 December last year, they were called to 23 incidents, showing that even on Christmas, no night is truly silent.

This year’s advert was created entirely by LIVES and volunteers, filmed in-house, meaning no production costs were incurred – every penny raised goes directly to supporting lifesaving work. Filming took place at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle, with talented singers from Mareham Le Fen Church of England Primary School adding their voices.

Supporters can donate today or wait until 2–9 December to give through the Big Give Christmas Challenge, when all donations will be doubled.