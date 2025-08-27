Nominate your Lincolnshire social care heroes

Nominations for the Lincolnshire Care Awards 2025 will be opening soon, and everyone is invited to nominate their social care heroes!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association, the awards have celebrated the best in care in Lincolnshire since 2016 and aim to give recognition to workers and managers on the front line of social care in the county.

There are 13 awards in categories ranging from Frontline Leader to Rising Star, and LinCA is keen to encourage nominations from people who use care services and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you know of a care worker, a care home manager, a nursing home cook or an activities co-ordinator who deserves to be recognised and rewarded, why not put them forward for an award?

The Workforce Development Award was presented to Michael Bunyan by Duncan Rossiter, Deputy CEO of Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire.

Nominations open on 1st September 2025 and will remain open until the end of September. Visit https://www.linca.org.uk/CareAwards2025.asp to browse the categories and find out how to nominate.

The award categories are as follows:

Community Care

Residential Care

Registered Health Professional in Adult Social Care

Care Home Cook/Chef

Care Home Registered Manager

Home Care Registered Manager

Frontline Leader

Activities Co-ordinator

Rising Star

Workforce Development

Behind the Scenes

Co-producing Together

Adult Social Care

Home From Home Care had two winners in 2024: Michael Bunyan (Workforce Development) and Sophie Grayson (Frontline Leader).

Sophie Grayson was last year's winner of the Frontline Leader Award, presented by Katie Davies from Wilkin Chapman.

“Celebrating the successes and achievements of our workforce is incredibly important to us as an organisation,” said Sam Morris, Leadership and Development Manager at Home from Home Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we regularly recognise accomplishments internally, it is truly special to celebrate them externally in this way. The Lincolnshire Care Awards are always a highlight for us, bringing together friends, colleagues, peers and local dignitaries to honour the outstanding contributions within our sector and to recognise both individual and team excellence.”

Bridie Brackenbury from The Old Hall in Billingborough won the Residential Care Award in 2024.

“To have a job you love and are so passionate about is amazing in itself, to be nominated for an award was a special feeling, but to win – wow!” she exclaimed.

Bridie Brackenbury received the Residential Care Award last year from Martin Samuels, Executive Director of Adult Care and Community Wellbeing at Lincolnshire County Council.

“To see my team stand up and cheer for me that night was so very special. But to take the award back to show my residents and see their smiling faces was my favourite part! Truly the whole experience is one I will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “The Lincolnshire Care Awards are the highlight of our year because they’re an opportunity to celebrate the fabulous people who make up the backbone of our care sector in Lincolnshire.

“We’d really love it if more and more people nominated this year – we especially want to encourage service users and their families to put forward the names of the people they think deserve to win an award.

“So please visit our website from 1st September and get your nominations in!”

The Lincolnshire Care Awards ceremony will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln in March 2026.