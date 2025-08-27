Nominate your Lincolnshire social care heroes
Organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association, the awards have celebrated the best in care in Lincolnshire since 2016 and aim to give recognition to workers and managers on the front line of social care in the county.
There are 13 awards in categories ranging from Frontline Leader to Rising Star, and LinCA is keen to encourage nominations from people who use care services and their families.
So if you know of a care worker, a care home manager, a nursing home cook or an activities co-ordinator who deserves to be recognised and rewarded, why not put them forward for an award?
Nominations open on 1st September 2025 and will remain open until the end of September. Visit https://www.linca.org.uk/CareAwards2025.asp to browse the categories and find out how to nominate.
The award categories are as follows:
- Community Care
- Residential Care
- Registered Health Professional in Adult Social Care
- Care Home Cook/Chef
- Care Home Registered Manager
- Home Care Registered Manager
- Frontline Leader
- Activities Co-ordinator
- Rising Star
- Workforce Development
- Behind the Scenes
- Co-producing Together
- Adult Social Care
Home From Home Care had two winners in 2024: Michael Bunyan (Workforce Development) and Sophie Grayson (Frontline Leader).
“Celebrating the successes and achievements of our workforce is incredibly important to us as an organisation,” said Sam Morris, Leadership and Development Manager at Home from Home Care.
“While we regularly recognise accomplishments internally, it is truly special to celebrate them externally in this way. The Lincolnshire Care Awards are always a highlight for us, bringing together friends, colleagues, peers and local dignitaries to honour the outstanding contributions within our sector and to recognise both individual and team excellence.”
Bridie Brackenbury from The Old Hall in Billingborough won the Residential Care Award in 2024.
“To have a job you love and are so passionate about is amazing in itself, to be nominated for an award was a special feeling, but to win – wow!” she exclaimed.
“To see my team stand up and cheer for me that night was so very special. But to take the award back to show my residents and see their smiling faces was my favourite part! Truly the whole experience is one I will never forget.”
Melanie Weatherley MBE, Chair of LinCA, said: “The Lincolnshire Care Awards are the highlight of our year because they’re an opportunity to celebrate the fabulous people who make up the backbone of our care sector in Lincolnshire.
“We’d really love it if more and more people nominated this year – we especially want to encourage service users and their families to put forward the names of the people they think deserve to win an award.
“So please visit our website from 1st September and get your nominations in!”
The Lincolnshire Care Awards ceremony will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln in March 2026.