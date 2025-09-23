Nominate your local heroes for new Rehabilitation Awards

Alison Goddard CEO of LIncolnshire Action Trust

Know someone making a difference in the rehabilitation of people involved in the criminal justice system? Nominations for the Lincolnshire Action Trust Awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation 2025 are now open – why not nominate your local heroes?

Launched by the charity Lincolnshire Action Trust (LAT) as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the new award scheme aims to recognise outstanding individuals, teams and organisations that support rehabilitation and reduce re-offending across Lincolnshire and Humberside.

From prison staff and probation teams to healthcare professionals, police officers, court workers, voluntary organisations, local authority and health services – anyone working to support positive change in the lives of those involved in the criminal justice system can be nominated.

Alison Goddard, CEO of Lincolnshire Action Trust, said: “The Lincolnshire Action Trust Awards for Excellence in Rehabilitation will be one of the highlights of our 25th anniversary year. These awards provide a much-needed opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vital work of individuals and organisations helping people to rebuild their lives and reconnect with their communities.

“We encourage nominations from across the care, resettlement and rehabilitation sectors. If you know someone, a team or an entire organisation who has gone above and beyond to make a real impact, please nominate them.”

Lincolnshire Action Trust supports people in or at risk of entering the criminal justice system, along with their families and dependants. Through practical, emotional and rehabilitative support, the charity helps individuals make positive life changes and reintegrate successfully into society.

Nominations are now open and will close on Friday 10th October at 12 noon. Click here for further details and to find out how to nominate.

The awards ceremony will be held on the afternoon of Monday 3rd November in Lincoln, with Dr Simon Marshall, Divisional Director for Health and Wellbeing, Ministry of Justice as keynote speaker. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to the awards ceremony.

For more information about Lincolnshire Action Trust and its work, visit www.latcharity.org.uk.