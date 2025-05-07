Nominations are open for Boston Heroes 2025!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Borough Council is calling on the community to nominate their local heroes for 2024/2025 Boston Heroes Campaign, following the success of the previous three years.

This event honours individuals from diverse backgrounds who have demonstrated exceptional kindness and made significant contributions to our community, either through volunteering or in their personal endeavours.

The award categories are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement

Group Champion

Individual Champion

Young person of the Year 2024/5.

Councillor Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities and People said: "I have always been impressed by the sheer number of nominations and the overwhelming support this campaign has received in the past years.

"This initiative was launched to foster positivity within our diverse and lively community. Over the years, we've observed an outpouring of support for Boston and have seen the immense pride that many Bostonians have for their community.

"At the core of this campaign, we aim to provide the people of Boston with the chance to highlight their unsung heroes who have made a lasting impact on the community—whether through small acts of kindness or life-changing support.

"I urge as many people as possible to participate in nominating. It's the collaboration and support among individuals, groups, and organisations that make our community. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of these awards, which are dedicated to celebrating the very best of these efforts."

We have made the nomination process as simple as possible for ease. You can find a dedicated page on our website that links to the nomination form where you provide the name and a short description on why your hero deserves to win.

The nominations are now live! Visit Boston Heroes 2025 - Boston Borough Council to submit your nomination now!

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday 30 May 2025, and winners will be announced soon after.