North Kesteven athletes last chance to secure funding

The deadline for talented young athletes in North Kesteven to apply for financial and training support from the GLL Sport Foundation is fast approaching.

Applications must be received by 20 February, in order to be considered for this year’s funding round.

Each of the successful applicants will benefit from funding to be spent on training, travel and equipment during the next 12 months or training awards that allow free sporting access to more than 250 sports facilities managed by not-for-profit leisure operator GLL.

To be eligible for a grant, sportsmen and women must reside or have a training base in North Kesteven and must have the potential to succeed at National and International level. Financial awards may be used to fund the costs of training, competition, coaching and can be used to offset the costs of equipment, travel and accommodation.

The Foundation aims to give over £1.4m to young athletes in 2025. Last year, over 2,200 sportsmen and women were supported nationally - including 11 in North Kesteven who received awards totalling £3,700.

Current athletes already benefitting from the Foundation include Paris Paralympic Swimming Gold Medallist Grace Harvey and Paris Olympic Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Olympic Medalist Kimberley Woods - a GSF National Ambassador.

Previous athletes to be awarded by the scheme include Tom Daley, Daryl Neita and Anthony Joshua.

Kimberley Woods said: "Young athlete talent in the UK thrives with the right support and the GLL Sport Foundation has been instrumental in keeping the sporting dreams of thousands of young athletes alive.

"These GSF Awards provide exactly the right help at the exactly the right time in an athlete's career and I wish all applicants well in their sporting journeys."

Fifteen year-old local U15 national squash player, Benas Jennings, a GSF beneficiary in 2024, adds: “So far, my biggest tournament has been the British junior squash championships in 2024. It was very hard, but totally inspiring. I plan to go back this year and finish at an even higher position.

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t get sponsorship and support. Being a part of the GSF programme has meant that I get to train as much as possible and my travel to take part in competitions is covered. It really helps. I would encourage anyone with a passion for sport to apply. It can really help you achieve your goals.”

Further information and application forms are available to download from www.gllsportfoundation.org