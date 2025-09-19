North Kesteven District Council signs UK Steel Charter

North Kesteven District Council has signed the UK Steel Charter. Pictured are NKDC's Chief Executive Kath Marriott and Leader of the Council, Councillor Richard Wright.

North Kesteven District Council has signed the UK Steel Charter to strengthen the sustainable development of steel in the UK.

This supports the economic growth and investment in Scunthorpe and the wider Greater Lincolnshire geography, and commits the Council and its contractors to using UK Steel where possible.

This follows a motion that was backed by all members at a Council meeting in July 2025. Members agreed to the motion, stating it was good to support the economy of the local area and production of high-quality British steel.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “In light of the good news of continuation of British steel being manufactured at Scunthorpe, it is important that we as an authority joined other signatories in making all efforts to ensure locally produced steel is used instead of importing from overseas.

“This will save and create British jobs, and importantly, support the Greater Lincolnshire economy whilst also reducing the carbon footprint of transportation.”

This is in line with the Council’s climate agenda and it is encouraging UK Steel to do everything possible to maximise influence to reduce pollution.

Earlier this year, the UK Government took control of British Steel’s plant in Scunthorpe to prevent it from closing. It is the last plant in the UK producing virgin steel, which is used in major construction projects like buildings and railways.

The UK Steel Charter builds on existing government policy aimed at supporting the steel industry through a more strategic approach to public procurement.

It provides organisations with a range of simple, practical steps they can take to open up their procurement approach, increase opportunities for UK steel producers, and manufacturing supply chains, and maximise the economic and social value of their projects.

Gareth Stace, Director-General at UK Steel, said: "We are delighted that North Kesteven Council has signed the UK Steel Charter.

“Local councils are key decision makers in procurement, so every Council that commits to supporting the UK steel sector sends a powerful signal to the supply chain while protecting jobs and supporting economic growth."

See more information about the UK Steel Charter here.