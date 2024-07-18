North Lincolnshire business owner sponsors Guide Dogs' pup Ralph

By Harry Sinclair
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:09 BST
Richard Cutsforth of oven cleaning service Ovenu Lincolnshire North is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme.

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021.

Although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, Richard has continued his sponsorship to support the charity.

Trainee Guide Dogs pup Ralph and Richard Cutsforth of Ovenu Lincolnshire NorthTrainee Guide Dogs pup Ralph and Richard Cutsforth of Ovenu Lincolnshire North
Now aged 14 months, Ralph is spending time with Puppy Raisers Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers that work with Guide Dogs. He will remain with them until he is ready for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.

So far Ralph has settled in well and is described as “sweet and charming”. His latest report card says he’s brilliant at boarding public transport and confident in busy environments.

Richard, who lives at Kirton Lindsay and who founded the business in 2009, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work. These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”

