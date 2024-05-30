North Lincolnshire café, bistro and catering service blossoms thanks to community support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chums Café & Bistro, in Ulceby, North Lincolnshire, has opened its doors to an overwhelming response from the community.

Sophia Walsh, with a rich background in catering and community service, embarked on this venture in March, driven by her passion for bringing people together over delicious food.

With years of experience catering for family gatherings and sporting events, and even running her own charity for children with special needs, Sophia's experience and dedication shine through in every aspect of Chums Cafe & Bistro.

Since its establishment, Chums Cafe & Bistro has experienced steady growth, fuelled by strategic advertising efforts, word-of-mouth recommendations, and a strong presence on social media platforms.

(L-R) Steve Lyon & Sophia Walsh

Currently employing six part-time staff members, Chums Cafe & Bistro seeks to create more employment opportunities in the future, with the aim in the future to take on an apprentice.

As the business continues to flourish, Sophia remains dedicated to serving the needs of Ulceby and the surrounding villages, providing a warm and inviting space for locals to dine, socialise, and create lasting memories.

Prior to the business’ launch, Sophia applied for a kickstart grant from UKSE – a local investment company that provides up to £1.5 million to growing businesses – which helped with the purchase of an extraction unit, advertising, and the accountant fees.

Commenting on the successful start, Sophia said: “I am thrilled to provide a welcoming space where the community can come together and enjoy great food and company.

“The kickstart grant from UKSE was incredibly helpful, the process was smooth from start to finish.”

“We've been overwhelmed by the positive response from the local community, their support has been invaluable!”

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “It is heartening to see such support from the community for Sophia’s venture, and we are proud to have played a part in helping her to bring her vision to life.

“We wish her continued success going forward!”