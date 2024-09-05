North Lincolnshire Children’s Literacy Trust receives over £34k from the Severn Trent Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Lincolnshire Children’s Literacy Trust has received a grant of £34,021 from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Looking out for all children across the North Lincolnshire area, the Trust supports innovative literacy solutions to ensure children in the area have the opportunity to read and succeed. Their vision is for every child in North Lincolnshire to become confident and enthusiastic readers; while acquiring the literacy skills they need to lead successful lives.

The Trust looks to target communities where their work will have the greatest impact, to ensure that all children and families can access high quality opportunities to access books and grow a love of reading to support their future life opportunities

The grant given to the Trust will go towards a brand-new children’s library in Epworth at Live Well Isle of Axholme, a vital centre that serves the local community and those slightly further afield. The community recently celebrated the new children’s library as it was officially opened to the public on 3rd September.

Jennie Fullwood, Chair of North Lincolnshire Children’s Literacy Trust, said: “The Trust is extremely grateful for the generous donation provided by Severn Trent Community Fund. It is donations like this that enable The Trust to continue the valuable work they do within our communities. Every child and their families in North Lincolnshire deserve the chance to develop a genuine love of reading which can transport them to places they may never visit and open the doors which may have remained closed. As The Trust says – “Where will your story take you”.

On behalf of all those children and their families, a big thank-you.”

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer said: “The children’s library space is amazing and will make such a difference to the local community, giving access to books and learning for years to come. The Literacy Trust have done an excellent job bringing their plans to life and it’s been great to support them on this journey and see the difference it will make.”

To find out more about the Severn Trent Community Fund, visit stwater.co.uk and search for Community Fund.