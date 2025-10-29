North Lincolnshire guide dog puppy works his ‘Magic’ this Halloween

A guide dog puppy from North Lincolnshire has been spreading a little extra magic this Halloween, joining a special training day with the charity Guide Dogs to help him build confidence around busy streets, costumes and decorations.

Seven-month-old Magic, a golden retriever cross Labrador, is being raised by volunteer Puppy Raiser Nadine Field, who lives in Barton-upon-Humber. Nadine is helping him learn to stay calm and confident in new and busy environments – an essential skill for his future as a life-changing guide dog.

To mark Halloween, Nadine and Magic travelled to York for a special training day in one of the city’s most famous streets, The Shambles, which inspired Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley. Together they explored some of York’s most iconic attractions – from The Potions Cauldron and The Shop That Must Not Be Named to The Golden Fleece, said to be York’s “most haunted” pub – all while practising Magic’s focus and composure among the Halloween and half-term crowds.

Guide dog puppy Magic, who lives in North Lincolnshire with his volunteer Puppy Raiser

“Magic wasn’t fazed by the new surroundings at all,” said Nadine. “It’s amazing to see how much he’s grown in confidence, especially as it’s my first time volunteering as a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs. I’m super proud of how he handled everything we asked of him — he really does live up to his name, Magic! Experiences like this are brilliant for his development, and with it being his first Halloween, it’s lovely to see him taking it all in his stride.”

While Magic took his Halloween adventure in his stride, not all dogs find this time of year easy.

In a poll of 126 guide dog owners last November, more than a quarter (26%) said their working guide dog shows signs of fear or distress around fireworks – such as trembling, pacing or panting – and a further 12% said their dogs are noticeably uncomfortable when fireworks are going off nearby.

To help keep dogs happy and relaxed this Halloween and Bonfire Night, Guide Dogs’ Behaviour and Welfare Team share their top tips:

Slowly introduce costumes: Let your dog explore wigs, hats and masks in a calm setting before anyone dresses up. Reward calm behaviour.

Build up sounds gradually: Play recordings of fireworks or doorbells quietly at first, increasing volume slowly if your dog stays relaxed.

Decorate in stages: Put up decorations bit by bit, so your dog can adjust to new smells and sights.

Create a calm space: Set up a cosy spot indoors with toys and blankets where your dog can retreat if visitors or noise become overwhelming.

Avoid scary attractions: Loud parties, trick-or-treaters and spooky events can be stressful — give your dog a peaceful night in.

Skip the dog costumes: Outfits can restrict movement or cause discomfort; it’s best to leave the dressing up to the humans.

Keep sweets out of reach: Chocolate, raisins and xylitol are toxic to dogs, and sweet wrappers can cause choking or tummy upsets.

Guide Dogs puppy raiser volunteer Nadine, from Barton-upon-Humber, visits York with guide dog puppy Magic for a special training day

Wendy Huggins, Puppy Development Supervisor at Guide Dogs, said:

“Busy streets, unusual decorations and noisy crowds can all be new experiences for young dogs, but they’re perfect opportunities to build confidence. Learning to stay calm and focused in unpredictable situations is a big part of what makes a great guide dog. Witnessing that journey from puppyhood to partnership really is where the magic happens.”

Guide Dogs supports people with sight loss across the UK, helping them live actively, independently and well. The charity relies almost entirely on donations and volunteers, with Puppy Raisers like Nadine providing the vital early care and experiences that prepare pups for their future partnerships.

It now costs Guide Dogs £77,000 to breed, raise and train every guide dog pup to partnership, up from £34,600 in 2019. For more information on supporting Guide Dogs through volunteering, or supporting the Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help