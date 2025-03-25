Nostalgic trip to favourite local pub for Ketton care home residents
Embracing the community spirit, the hospitality team at the pub led by head chef, Fabio had a selection of snacks for the homes residents to enjoy alongside their refreshing beverages.
Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “It’s always wonderful to see our residents enjoying themselves and engaging with the community.
"We strive to provide a wide range of activities and outings as part of the lifestyle enrichment program for our residents, and this trip was a lovely way to celebrate their connections to the local area. Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in.
One resident, Michael, said: “I haven’t had a pint at the Collyweston Slater in years! It brought back so many good memories.”