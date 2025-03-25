Nostalgic trip to favourite local pub for Ketton care home residents

Residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton enjoyed a delightful evening outing to the Collyweston Slater Pub, kindly invited by the owner, Amie. The residents savoured a selection of beverages and snacks, chatted with the locals, and reminisced about their own trips to the same pub when they were younger.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embracing the community spirit, the hospitality team at the pub led by head chef, Fabio had a selection of snacks for the homes residents to enjoy alongside their refreshing beverages.

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home, said: “It’s always wonderful to see our residents enjoying themselves and engaging with the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We strive to provide a wide range of activities and outings as part of the lifestyle enrichment program for our residents, and this trip was a lovely way to celebrate their connections to the local area. Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in.

One resident, Michael, said: “I haven’t had a pint at the Collyweston Slater in years! It brought back so many good memories.”