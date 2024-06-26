Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boxing fans in Birmingham are in for a treat as Frank Warren's Magnificent 7 returns to the Resorts World Arena on Saturday, July 20th, 2024. This action-packed night promises to be one of the most exciting events of the year, featuring some of the sport's most talented fighters in highly anticipated matchups.

Ezra Taylor, the Commonwealth Silver Light-Heavyweight Champion, will also be in action, defending his title and looking to make a bigger impact in the division.

Speaking exclusively with international sports betting company BetVictor, Taylor notes that “I have been knocking on the door for big opportunities and The Magnificent 7 event is one of the biggest in domestic boxing. I know what I can do, I know what I’m capable of achieving in this sport and now is the time for me to make an impact. There are a lot of big fights out there for me and I’m ready for anybody Frank Warren puts in front of me.”

Undefeated Champions and Title Fights Take Center Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham's Ezra Taylor Set to Shine at Birmingham's Magnificent 7 Event

The main event features the undefeated Liam Davies defending his IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title against the equally undefeated Shabaz Masoud. This clash promises fireworks as both fighters aim to solidify their place in the division. A win for Davies could pave the way for a dream fight with pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue.

Rematches, Redemption, and New Beginnings

The night also features a thrilling rematch between Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls for the British Middleweight Title. Their previous encounter was a war, and this time around, Pauls will be looking to avenge his loss and dethrone the champion.

Heavyweight contender David Adeleye will challenge Sol Dacres for the English Heavyweight Title in a career-defining fight for Adeleye. After a tough defeat, he's hungry for redemption and determined to dethrone the current champion.

Queensberry Debut and International Flavour

Undisputed super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron makes her Queensberry debut against France's Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC Interim Super-Lightweight Title. A win here will position her for another shot at the undisputed crown.

Explosive Encounters and Rising Stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Lane, the new British Bantamweight Champion, will defend his title against the hard-hitting Andrew Cain. This promises to be an explosive encounter with both fighters known for their knockout power.

Owen Cooper takes on Ekow Essuman for the English Welterweight Title. Both fighters are looking to make their mark in the division, with Cooper aiming to continue his ascent and Essuman seeking to reclaim his former glory.

How to Watch The Magnificent 7

The Birmingham event will be available to stream worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view. UK viewers can purchase the pay-per-view for £21.99 (new subscribers) or £20.99 (existing customers). The card starts at 7:00 PM BST, with main event ring walks expected at 10:30 PM BST.

Don't Miss Out on This Unforgettable Night of Boxing