Nunsthorpe residents invited to ‘Together for Tomorrow’ summer fair

Residents in Nunsthorpe are invited to attend a summer fair aimed at highlighting issues around community safety.

The ‘Together for Tomorrow’ event hosted by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP), Humberside Police and other organisations, will take place on Tuesday, August 12, from 10am to 2pm at Sutcliffe Park, including a mix of education and entertainment activities for all ages.

Held during the school summer holidays, families can look forward to fun activities such as face painting, fairground games, and football.

Information stalls will also be hosted by LHP, Humberside Police, and other partners to offer advice and support services on a range of safety issues, with opportunities for the public to speak directly with support workers and community leaders.

A dedicated youth bus will also be on-site, offering educational and interactive sessions for young people on community safety.

The event is part of ongoing efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour within the community, while supporting victims and encouraging residents to report incidents.

The initiative builds on the ongoing success of Humberside Police’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ programme, which has targeted organised crime in the region for the past 18 months.

Now in its ‘Build’ phase, local organisations like LHP are working together with the police to strengthen community trust and safety.

“Our Together for Tomorrow event will help us show the community that we’re here, we’re listening, and we’re working together to build a safer, stronger Nunsthorpe,” said Emma Coxon, ASB Officer at LHP.

“We all have a part to play in creating safer neighbourhoods, and we’re proud to be working with a host of local partners to support residents, raise awareness, and make sure people know that help is available.

“At LHP, we want everyone to feel safe in their homes and proud of where they live. The event is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved, access support, and enjoy the day with family, friends, and neighbours.”

For more information about the ‘Together for Tomorrow’ event, visit: www.lincolnshirehp.com/news-events/news/together-for-tomorrow-community-event/