Ofsted's Latest Inspection at Tealby School

Ofsted’s latest inspection has confirmed that Tealby School continues to be a Good school, with inspectors praising its warm, inclusive environment and the high standards of education provided to all pupils.

The report highlights the excellent start children make in the school’s Reception class, describing how they “get off to a flying start” in a calm, well-organised setting where they quickly develop a love of books, language and number.

Tealby’s strong reputation has seen its reach grow in recent years, with families choosing the school from across Lincolnshire. Parents describe it as a welcoming, inclusive place that feels “like a family” - offering a rich, ambitious curriculum alongside a wide range of clubs and activities that help children flourish both academically and personally.

Headteacher Zoe Humberstone said: “At Tealby, we’ve chosen to stay small by design, building strong relationships with families and making sure every child is truly known. What matters most to us is that our children feel happy, safe and eager to learn each day. It’s lovely to see the hard work of our staff, pupils and families reflected in this report - but more importantly, we’re proud of the kind, curious young people who fill our classrooms."