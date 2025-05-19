Old Norse Lodge residents connect with community through acts of kindness

Residents at Old Norse Lodge care home in Grimsby, part of Danforth Care Homes, have been bringing smiles to the community by performing random acts of kindness — a heartwarming initiative that is strengthening community ties.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the project, residents visit places in the local area accompanied by members of the care team, distributing gifts to members of the public.

Each gift includes a bunch of fresh flowers accompanied by an uplifting message, as well as a thoughtfully prepared goody bag containing a small treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents themselves select the recipients at random — engaging in conversations, sharing kind words, and brightening someone’s day with a gesture of goodwill.

Residents are handing out gifts as 'random acts of kindess'

94-year-old resident Shirley Gage said, ‘It feels lovely knowing that you’ve done something to put a smile on someone’s face, and I always like to get out and speak to new people.’

Rachael Smith, the General Manager at Old Norse Lodge, said, ‘Being part of a community, feeling connected and valued — these things are essential at every stage of life, and the reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.’

‘We’ve had people come back to the home days later, touched by the kindness they received, bringing cakes and gifts to return the favour to our residents.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about Old Norse Lodge’s community initiatives during their Open Day on Thursday 22nd May from 10:00. The Open Day will take place in the home on Matthew Telford Park, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN33 3EP, and all are welcome.