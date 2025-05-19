Old Norse Lodge residents connect with community through acts of kindness
As part of the project, residents visit places in the local area accompanied by members of the care team, distributing gifts to members of the public.
Each gift includes a bunch of fresh flowers accompanied by an uplifting message, as well as a thoughtfully prepared goody bag containing a small treat.
Residents themselves select the recipients at random — engaging in conversations, sharing kind words, and brightening someone’s day with a gesture of goodwill.
94-year-old resident Shirley Gage said, ‘It feels lovely knowing that you’ve done something to put a smile on someone’s face, and I always like to get out and speak to new people.’
Rachael Smith, the General Manager at Old Norse Lodge, said, ‘Being part of a community, feeling connected and valued — these things are essential at every stage of life, and the reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.’
‘We’ve had people come back to the home days later, touched by the kindness they received, bringing cakes and gifts to return the favour to our residents.’
You can find out more about Old Norse Lodge’s community initiatives during their Open Day on Thursday 22nd May from 10:00. The Open Day will take place in the home on Matthew Telford Park, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN33 3EP, and all are welcome.
To find out more, call 01472 868399, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.