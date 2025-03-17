Olympic gold medalist Ros Canter swaps four legs for two to take on London Marathon

Lincolnshire’s Olympic Gold winning eventer Ros Canter is hoping to add a London Marathon finisher medal to her impressive equestrian haul to raise vital funds for Spinal Research.

Ros, is swapping four legs for two in April in support of friend and fellow international rider Saffron Cresswell who was paralysed from the chest down in a fall at Bramham Horse Trials last June.

The promising equestrian broke her back in two places and damaged her spinal cord during the cross-country heats phase of the under-25s national eventing championships.

“When I instantly couldn’t feel my legs I understood straightaway what was happening and potentially how bad it was,” said the 23-year-old from Malvern, Worcestershire.

“I’ve feel I’ve always known Ros. Last winter I went for a two-week training stay with her and mentioned that I’d love to run the London Marathon and we decided to enter the 2025 ballot together.

“I got the news I hadn’t got in on the day I arrived at Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre to begin my rehab. Ros has been incredibly supportive throughout and it’s brilliant that she’s entered to raise funds for Spinal Research.

“It’s been really hard going from being so fit and focused on my career doing what I love to facing a very different future, but I’m positive and determined to find new goals and purpose,” added Saffron who has already tried wheelchair racing and is looking to build a new career as a presenter and inspirational speaker.

Ros, who won Olympic team gold at Paris and the Burghley title in 2024, was a keen runner growing up and completing the London Marathon has been a bucket list aspiration which now has special significance.

“Saffron and I both entered the ballot and wanted to run it together. Neither of us got a ballot place but after her accident I really wanted to do something to support her and to raise money and awareness around spinal cord injuries,” she said.

Fitting in training around her busy competing schedule is a challenge but Ros has been squeezing in runs near her home and eventing centre in Louth, Lincolnshire, and is inspired by Saffron every step of the way.

The 39-year-old added: “Saffron is absolutely incredible. I have nothing but admiration and respect for how she has been able to pick herself and look forward to new challenges. She’s exceptional and a real inspiration.”

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time with devastating consequences.

Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity funding medical research around the world to develop effective treatments for paralysis caused by a spinal cord injury.

Chief Executive Louisa McGinn said: “Saffron is genuinely an inspiration and we are delighted that Ros is taking on the London Marathon in support of her and as part of Team Spinal Research.

“Today, for the first time, we are in touching distance of function restoring treatments for people paralysed after a spinal cord injury and so every single donation brings our vision of curing paralysis a step closer.”

To support Ros go to her fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rosalind-canter-1735324195548