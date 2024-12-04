One good turn deserves another as woodturning club donates funds raised for hospice charity

The woodturners present the funds raised, featuring, from left - Jim Ferguson, Charlie Ridley, Ann Giles, Fiona Malloch-Rear, Jim Malloch and Peter Knights-Branch. Photo supplied

Members of a woodturning group based at Leasingham near Sleaford have been busy turning for charity.

Two members of Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners, Charlie Ridley and Peter Knights-Branch came up with the idea of turning light-pulls for the club’s chosen Lincolnshire based charity, St Barnabas Hospice.

At a workshop night, members set themselves a challenge to produce over 100 light-pulls. They exceeded all expectations on the night and eventually turned over 250!

Charlie and Peter then stood at the club's annual open day in October and sold light-pulls to those attending, resulting in £325 being raised. The club then decided to match fund this amount for the hospice charity.

At a recent workshop night St Barnabas Community Fund Raiser Fiona Malloch-Rear attended with her father and volunteer Jim Malloch, together with volunteer and club member Jim Ferguson to receive a cheque for £650 from club president Ann Giles, Charlie and Peter.

Light-pulls that have not been sold have also been donated to St Barnabas and will go on sale in their charity shops across the county.

For more details about the club please visit www.lincsturners.co.uk