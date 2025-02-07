One in five carers are unaware of their entitlement to financial support

One in five carers are not accessing financial support because they are not aware that help is available to them, according to Carers First.

This is crucial as nine out of ten carers have expressed concern about rising living costs, but charities like Carers First are working to help carers access the financial support available to them.

Carers First were able to help Dane, 61, who lives in Hackney with her husband. For over 25 years, she has been a carer for a family member, Gem (not their real name), who struggles with mental health issues.

Gem faced a challenging financial situation when their benefits were suddenly stopped, despite providing regular fit notes.

Dane contacted Carers First for support with this in her caring role, who fortunately stepped in to help by liaising with the Job Centre regarding Gem's circumstances and advocating for them during interviews.

Now, Dane's family member receives their full benefit entitlement and no longer needs to visit the Job Centre, providing more stable financial support for her and her family, and reducing the pressure on Dane’s caring role.

Dane, like many carers, was unaware of the financial support available to her.

She said: “We never knew about the support available for carers. I felt like I was in a box where it’s hard to see out. Now I’ve realised I’m not on my own. It’s good to share and relate to others who understand, which has helped me a lot.”

Sheena Goodey, Manager of the Benefits Team at Carers First, said: “At Carers First, we know that carers across the country are struggling. This is why it's so important that they are claiming the benefits they are entitled to. You can access Turn2Us's benefits calculator on our website which acts as a rough guide to the support available based on your personal circumstances.”

Carers First can provide a range of help and advice, including with financial matters. Click here for more information on getting financial support as a carer, and see how Carers First could help you in your caring role.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Hackney, Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers.