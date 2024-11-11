One NK leisure centre dives in to support local radio station’s swimming challenge

When the team at One NK in North Hykeham heard that their local radio station – BBC Radio Lincolnshire – was taking on a mammoth swimming challenge to raise money in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal, they immediately wanted to support their fundraising efforts.

Last week, swimmers from BBC Radio Lincolnshire, took the plunge at One NK, which is run by GLL, a charitable social enterprise, as part of The Thousand Mile Challenge.

Presenters, Scott Dalton and Sean Dunderdale, took on the challenge of swimming 62 lengths each on Thursday morning as part of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire team of five swimming in pools across the county, to reach a combined total of 24 miles.

Listeners to the regional radio stations’ morning show were able to hear how they got on and see them on social media platforms and GLL Assistant Manager and Swim Lead at One NK, Cole Mackinder, was on hand to offer last minute tips.

Cole had previously appeared on Scott Dalton’s BBC breakfast show a few weeks prior, when he shared his tips to get fit, eat well, and keep motivated during the challenge.

The Thousand Mile Challenge saw presenters from BBC Local Radio in England team up with their colleagues from BBC radio stations across the UK to form special swim teams to collaboratively complete the epic distance.

Chris Hipkiss, GLL manager at One NK leisure centre, said: “It was a tough challenge that the presenters took on, but with a lot riding on them achieving their goal to raise money and support vital charity projects in communities right across the UK, we were very keen to help.”

“We have great swimming facilities here and a range of sessions for people to develop their skills, so we knew we could offer our support, in the best possible way, for what they needed. We’re delighted that the team reached their goal. It was no mean feat.”