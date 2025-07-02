One NK to host Health and Wellbeing Day for local community

One NK, in North Hykeham, is hosting its second Health and Wellness Day on Friday 11 July. It will focus on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of adults aged over 55.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised to support as many adults across Lincolnshire as possible, this year’s Health and Wellbeing Day will provide an opportunity for seniors to try a range of activities, including new sports such as Pickleball, and get a free health check.

Supporting a healthier, more active community, One NK is run by GLL, the charitable social enterprise, which aims to improve the physical, mental and social wellbeing of local communities across the UK. Enjoying all the activities on the Health and Wellness Day will be completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One NK supports adults over 55 in the community with its range of fitness classes and organised activity sessions including badminton, tennis and walking football.

Try Pickleball at One NK's Health and Wellbeing Day.

This spring it started a new Pickleball session, and it is launching a new timetable at the Health and Wellbeing Day with a focus on active ageing, through targeted support groups that are focused on supporting long-term health conditions.

The One NK Health and Wellbeing Day schedule includes:

9.30am – chair based low impact exercises

10.15am – fighting fit low impact fitness session by Lincoln City Foundation

11:00 am - sport activity tasters including Pickleball, archery and new age curling

Health checks, including blood pressure and cholesterol will be carried out throughout the day by the Better Healthwise team, North Kesteven District Council's Wellbeing team and South Lincoln Healthcare Primary Care Network. There will also be information stalls featuring local programmes and support services.

Organisers are also on the lookout for health providers, community organisations, or wellness advocate who would like to get involved, have a stall, and display their services for the local community. If you would like to learn more about these opportunities, you can contact Shaun Fisher at [email protected] or Donna O’Boyle at Donna.O’[email protected].