Opal Homes invests in Butterwick Gardens: Building community alongside new homes
Through a recent partnership with Pilgrim Hospital, Opal Homes has provided essential funding aimed at strengthening vital services for Butterwick residents, including a new Carers Hub and therapeutic gardens for patient rehabilitation.
This initiative is part of Opal Homes’ broader mission to build lasting, positive connections within the communities they serve. The donation to Pilgrim Hospital will support the creation of a Carers Hub, providing crucial resources and support for local caregivers who dedicate themselves to helping others.
Additionally, the new therapeutic gardens will offer a serene space for patient rehabilitation, contributing to a more holistic healing environment.
“We believe in going beyond just building homes. For us, it’s about building a thriving community where residents feel supported and valued,” said a representative from Opal Homes.
“Our partnership with Pilgrim Hospital is just one way we’re committed to making a lasting impact here in Butterwick Gardens.”
Residents are encouraged to learn more about Opal Homes' ongoing work in the community and to explore the beautiful new homes available in Butterwick Gardens.
With further projects on the horizon, Opal Homes remains dedicated to investing in the future of Butterwick and fostering a vibrant, supportive neighborhood for all.