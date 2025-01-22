Opinion: Future Plan for Sleaford – last chance to comment!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That date is the end of the eight weeks public consultation on the draft Plan. A Plan that will steer the development of the town up to 2040.
Back in November 2024, the Neighbourhood Plan Working Group started the public consultation on what kind of town Sleaford should be in the future, as a place to live, work, study and spend leisure time. Do you want the town’s historic buildings preserved? More green spaces and street trees, more shops on the high street?
The Working Group has received many helpful comments on the draft Plan already, but they need more. They need to know what sort of town you want Sleaford to be as a place to live, work, study and enjoy life. Don’t let others decide for you. And don’t assume it is a waste of time as all comments will help to produce the best available Neighbourhood Plan for everyone.
The Neighbourhood Plan will not be just another report sitting on shelves and changing nothing. It will be a legal document, part of the system for deciding planning applications for new developments, everything from single buildings to whole new estates. It will also be part of the planning system for conversion of existing buildings, maybe even your neighbours’ house.
Councillor Robert Oates, Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Working Group, said “We need more responses to the consultation from residents and we need more responses from businesses in Sleaford. The Neighbourhood Plan will affect every aspect of the development of the town including all parts of our economy, from the expanding industrial areas, the high street, and the shops to the night time economy – restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars. This is the opportunity for businesses to tell us what they need.”
More information about the plan and how you can respond to the consultation can be found online at www.sleafordneighbourhoodplan.co.uk.
In addition, information leaflets about the draft Neighbourhood Plan and hard copies for inspection, as well as paper copies of a questionnaire to use to send in your response, are available at the Town Hall, the library, the Source on Southgate and at the Old Chapel in Greylees.
Councillor Robert Oates, Chairman,
Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan Working Group