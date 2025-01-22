Opinion: Future Plan for Sleaford – last chance to comment!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The last date to send in comments on the draft Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan is Sunday 9th February.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That date is the end of the eight weeks public consultation on the draft Plan. A Plan that will steer the development of the town up to 2040.

Back in November 2024, the Neighbourhood Plan Working Group started the public consultation on what kind of town Sleaford should be in the future, as a place to live, work, study and spend leisure time. Do you want the town’s historic buildings preserved? More green spaces and street trees, more shops on the high street?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Working Group has received many helpful comments on the draft Plan already, but they need more. They need to know what sort of town you want Sleaford to be as a place to live, work, study and enjoy life. Don’t let others decide for you. And don’t assume it is a waste of time as all comments will help to produce the best available Neighbourhood Plan for everyone.

The Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan group

The Neighbourhood Plan will not be just another report sitting on shelves and changing nothing. It will be a legal document, part of the system for deciding planning applications for new developments, everything from single buildings to whole new estates. It will also be part of the planning system for conversion of existing buildings, maybe even your neighbours’ house.

Councillor Robert Oates, Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Working Group, said “We need more responses to the consultation from residents and we need more responses from businesses in Sleaford. The Neighbourhood Plan will affect every aspect of the development of the town including all parts of our economy, from the expanding industrial areas, the high street, and the shops to the night time economy – restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars. This is the opportunity for businesses to tell us what they need.”

More information about the plan and how you can respond to the consultation can be found online at www.sleafordneighbourhoodplan.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, information leaflets about the draft Neighbourhood Plan and hard copies for inspection, as well as paper copies of a questionnaire to use to send in your response, are available at the Town Hall, the library, the Source on Southgate and at the Old Chapel in Greylees.

Councillor Robert Oates, Chairman,

Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan Working Group