Opinion: Sir John Hayes MP calls for licensing and skills revolution to combat construction crisis

In a wide-ranging interview on the Federation of Master Builders' (FMB) "Build Up from the Basement" podcast, The Rt Hon Sir John Hayes OBE MP has called for urgent action to address the construction industry's skills crisis and backed the FMB’s campaign to introduce licensing and protect consumers from rogue builders, who have cost Britain £4.3 billion over five years, as revealed by the FMB.

The former Skills Minister, who focussed heavily on raising apprenticeship numbers during his tenure in the role, warned that the Government's ambitious housing targets cannot be achieved without addressing fundamental skills shortages. He said: "The government has these plans to build houses. You've got to have people to do that, and that means equipping people with the necessary skills.”

Drawing on his experience with youth charity YouthBuild UK, which helps disadvantaged young people aged 18-24 enter construction through apprenticeships, Sir John, who is also honorary President of the charity, emphasised the transformative power of practical skills and told the podcast: "I've always taken the contrary view [to Tony Blair's university push]. I think that practical, vocational and technical competences are at least as significant as academic prowess."

He argued that "practical skills are created at a much earlier stage and are more meaningful" than purely academic learning.

Sir John strongly endorsed the FMB's campaign for mandatory builder licensing, drawing on both historical precedent and personal family history. "My great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather were stone masons on my father's side, and they would have been through a long period of learning and then gained a license to practice in their craft," he explained.

Sir John shared a personal anecdote about his father nearly falling victim to rogue builders, illustrating the vulnerability many face. "There was a chap at the door... 'I've come to replace the roof.' When I said to my father, 'why are we having the roof replaced?' [The scammer said] 'this roof must be 60 years old, you need to get it replaced right now.'"

The MP for South Holland and The Deepings emphasised how licensing could prevent such exploitation: "If in order to trade, you have to be able to show a level of professionalism, a degree of competence, that means that people won't end up being cheated."

CEO of the Federation of Master Builders, Brian Berry said: "I am delighted that Sir John Hayes has openly backed the FMB’s campaign for the licensing of building companies. We need to promote the issue far and wide. Too many people across the country are being affected by rogue companies. A staggering £14.3bn has been lost to rogue traders over the last five years. A mandatory licensing scheme of building companies is the only way to protect homeowners and reputable builders.”

The interview concluded with Sir John's message to young people considering construction apprenticeships, particularly referencing award-winning FMB apprentices Caden Radford and Seth Bolton: "Follow the example of those who've succeeded. I've met a lot of young people at our annual awards who tell their story – when they recount the journey they've travelled, the hurdles they've overcome, it touches your heart because you can see how engagement with meaningful exercise of learning a craft creates connections that are life-changing."

He added: "It's about changing lives by changing life chances – that's what it's about in the construction industry."