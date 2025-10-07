Opportunities for 14- to 17-year-olds in Explorer Scouts

Did you know that the number of young people (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) involved in Explorer Scouts in Stamford and Bourne has increased by nearly 19% in the last two years?

Volunteer Nigel said, “Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities. You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.” Nigel added, “Alongside new friends, you’ll learn the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school. Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen. If you know someone aged between 14 and 17 who would like to try some new activities, make friends and learn new skills, please encourage them to get involved.”

There are nearly 300 children and young people waiting to join Scout Groups across Stamford and Bourne. These children range from 4 to 14. Nigel said, “With more volunteers, more children and young people can join and learn skills for life, make new friends and try activities they have never done before. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Join Scouts | Stamford & Bourne Scouts. This could be helping with one of the sections, fund raising, trustee, administration, building maintenance etc. Whatever time you can volunteer, we would be able to find a role for you.”