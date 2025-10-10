Opportunities for 14- to 17-year-olds in Explorer Scouts

Did you know that in the last six months, four Explorer Units (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) have been opened in Skegness and Spilsby District? The reason for opening new Units is due to the retention of Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and them wanting to move up to a local Explorer Unit. Since 2022, there has been an increase of nearly 28% of Scouts.

Volunteer Nigel said, “Scouting provides over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to climbing, cooking to music and pioneering to water activities. You can also learn and develop skills such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, social skills and teamwork and these will help with applications for apprenticeships, college, employment and university.” Nigel added, “Alongside new friends, you’ll learn the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school. Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do and work together with adults to make it happen. If you know someone aged between 14 and 17 who would like to try some new activities, make friends and learn new skills, please encourage them to get involved.”

The Units are based in Alford, Spilsby, and two in Skegness.

Nigel added, “If you know someone who might like to join any of the Units or if would like to volunteer with helping to run any of the Units, please contact Nicky Coxon at [email protected]”